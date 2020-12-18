Stanley, John Broaddus
August 30, 1932 - December 13, 2020
Heaven gained a very special angel on Sunday, December 13th when John Broaddus Stanley was called home after a brief illness.
Also known as JB, Bee, and most affectionately as Pops, John was born Aug. 30, 1932 in Guilford County to Frances and Broaddus Stanley. He was the oldest of six children. He graduated from Summerfield School and served in the Korean War.
JB was quite the baseball player and while he loved all sports, he was especially fond of the Duke Blue Devils. During basketball season, he will be fondly remembered for his passionate disagreements with the referees. In addition to sports, another favorite pastime was fishing, in which he held the record for largest large-mouth bass in Guilford County for many years.
As someone with a larger than life personality who never met a stranger, he was always ready with a joke and a smile. Even at the age of 88, he cultivated new friendships with the LDI family. This warmth extended to all of his family and friends, with plenty of stories and advice as a father, grandfather and dear friend. At the card table, however, he was all business, as attested by dear friend Tom.
Pop was a long-standing member of Morehead United Methodist Church, serving as superintendent for many years. An active member of the congregation, he was the Keeper of the Fire for many years of Brunswick Stews.
He was preceded in death by his father, mother, son John Rodney, brothers Ricky and Bobby, sister Belle, and brother-in-law JT. He will be sadly missed by his daughter Sue and husband Eddy, his youngest daughter Roz and Scott, his breakfast buddy, his grandchildren Blaze, Chaz, Marly, and Skyler, his younger brother Jerry and sister-in-law Sue, baby sister Reba and sister-in-law Betty.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that contributions be made to Morehead UMC, 3214 Horse Pen Creek Road, Greensboro, NC 27410; www.moreheadumc.com
.
A graveside service will be at 2:30 p.m., Sunday, December 20 at Jessup Grove Church Cemetery, where he will be laid to rest beside his son. A true celebration of his life will be held at a later date as Pop loved a party.
Online condolences may be offered at www.haneslineberryfhnorthelm.com
.
Published by Greensboro News & Record on Dec. 18, 2020.