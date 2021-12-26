John Herbert Swift
Elon — John Herbert Swift, 91, went to be with his Lord on Wednesday, December 22, 2021, at Alamance Regional Hospital. Graveside services will be conducted at 2:00 p.m. Monday, December 27, 2021, at Camp Springs United Methodist Church Cemetery with military rites, performed by the Rockingham Co. Veteran's Honor Guard. Anyone wishing to pay their respects may come by Citty Funeral Home in Reidsville on Friday and Sunday from 8:00 a.m. until 6:00 p.m. or on Monday from 8:00 a.m. until 12:00 Noon, and sign a register and view Mr. Swift. Born on January 15, 1930 in Caswell County to the late Robert H. and Huldah Jane Smith Swift. He lived in Elon for most of his life. He was born on a tobacco farm with his parents, three brothers and a sister. In 1951 he met the love of his life, Lucy Marie Vaughn on a blind date and later that year they were married. This past October they celebrated their 70th wedding anniversary. He served in the Air Force in Rantoul, Illinois and while there he had his first son, Johnny. After moving back to Burlington, NC, he and Marie had their second son Randy. While working a full-time job in textiles, he attended and graduated from Elon College in 1962 with a major in math and minors in physics and chemistry. He continued a career in textiles taking him from Alabama to South Carolina and then back to North Carolina where he retired as the Executive Vice President of Fairystone Fabrics. He was an active member of Camp Springs United Methodist Church, the Lion's Club, American Legion, an avid golfer, and considered a master wood craftsman. Known affectionately as Hube, he was known as a man who enjoyed helping others. He was the leader and strength of his entire family and was loved by everyone. Herbert was extremely active in all aspects of his church and was a wonderful example of a Christian man. He was preceded in death by his parents, his brothers, Herman Swift, Robert Swift, and Clyde Swift and his sister, Alice Strickland. He is survived by his wife of seventy years, Lucy Marie Vaughn Swift, sons, Johnny Craig Swift and wife Linda and Randall Kent Swift and wife Misty, grandchildren, Carolyn Heritage and husband Steve, Amy Johnson and husband Robert, Randall Kent Swift II, Lauren Swift and fiancé Billy Swartz and Jessica Klugar and husband Alex, great-grandchildren, Bodie Johnson, Vera Johnson, and Fiona Swartz. Citty Funeral Home is assisting the Swift family, and online condolences may be made at www.cittyfh.com
. Memorials may be made to: Camp Springs United Methodist Church, 9168 Cherry Grove Rd., Reidsville, NC 27320.
Published by Greensboro News & Record on Dec. 26, 2021.