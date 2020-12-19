Troxler, John



September 28, 1927 - December 13, 2020



John Phillip Troxler, Sr. passed away at home on Sunday, December 13, 2020. He was the sixth oldest of twelve children born to George and Mabel Haynes Troxler.



John was the founder of John Troxler Cleaning Services, Inc., one of the first janitorial companies to be established in the Greensboro area. He operated the company until his retirement in 2014.



John often reminisced and was proud of his participation in a gospel quartet group, the Gate City Vocalaires, which included his brothers Sam, and Gad. The group became quite popular and was not only in demand in North Carolina, but also traveled to other states to perform. It was at one of these performances that a pretty young lady, Mozelle Moore, caught his eye, and they eventually married. This union resulted in the birth of a son, John Phillip Troxler, Jr. who, with an older brother, Jerome Phillip Hatchett, gave John two sons.



He also shared fond memories of time spent at a local radio station, "WEAL", where he could be heard broadcasting on Sunday mornings, playing gospel music, and promoting black businesses to audiences in the listening area.



John was preceded in death by his wife of 61 years, Mozelle; parents: George and Mable; sisters: Martha, Mary, Lucille and Esther; brothers: Nehamiah, Samuel, Zebulun, James and David.



He is survived by his sons, John Phillip Troxler, Jr (Dottie) of Greensboro, NC and Jerome Phillip Hatchett (Faye) of Laurel, MD, and his mother Frances Hatchett Shoffner; 5 grandchildren: Nina, Jason, Brandy Troxler, Erica and Jae Hatchett; 5 great-grandchildren: Madison and Harper Hatchett, Taylor, Tristen, and Tyler Troxler; sister: Anna Hill, Greensboro, and brother: Gad Troxler, New Haven, CT and a host of nieces, nephews, friends. Current caregivers, Craig McDonald and Cynthia Turner, and all of the caring hands and hearts, who helped to support and enhance his quality of life over the years.



