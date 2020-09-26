Reece, Sr., John Verner



January 17, 1927 - September 25, 2020



Mr. John Verner Reece, Sr., age 93, passed away Friday September 25, 2020 at the Blumenthal Nursing & Rehabilitation Center.



A funeral service will be 3 p.m. Sunday at Vandalia Baptist Church. Burial will follow 10 a.m. Tuesday at Everett Baptist Church Cemetery in Everett Springs, Georgia.The family will receive friends from 2 p.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday at Vandalia Baptist Church.



Mr. Reece was born in Jackson county, GA to the late James and Lillie Kinsey Reece. He was a member of Vandalia Baptist Church, retired from Kroger Grocery Store with 26 years of service, and was a veteran of the United States Army Air Corps.



In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife Amy Geraldine Reece; daughter Amy Parsons; sister Jeannie Stripling.



He is survived by his sons John Reece, Jr. (Mimi) of Jacksonville, Florida, and David Reece (Janet) of Calhoun, Georgia, and son-in-law Carl Parsons of Pleasant Garden, North Carolina. Also surviving are seven grandchildren and sixteen great-grandchildren.



George Brothers Funeral Service is assisting the Reece family.



