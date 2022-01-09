John David Vincent



Eden — John David Vincent, 42, of Eden, passed away peacefully of natural causes on Sunday, January 2, 2022.



There will be no services at this time.



John was born in Martinsville, VA on March 27, 1979, a son of Carroll Melvin Vincent and Kathy Wright. He was a member of the International Brotherhood of Boiler Makers.



John is survived by his children, Emily, Glenn, Lucas and Samuel Vincent; his mother, Kathy Wright and husband Robert Boles of Bassett, VA; his father, Carroll Melvin Vincent of Asheboro; his sister, Ivie Minter of Walkertown; his niece, Samantha Self and husband, Tyler; his great niece and nephew, Lainey Mae Self and Brayden White and his close cousins.



We love you and will always miss you!



Boone and Cooke Funeral Home is serving the Vincent family.



Published by Greensboro News & Record on Jan. 9, 2022.