Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Greensboro News & Record
Greensboro News & Record Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
John David Vincent
1979 - 2022
BORN
1979
DIED
2022
FUNERAL HOME
Boone & Cooke, Inc. Funeral Home & Crematory - Eden
7671 N.C. 770 West
Eden, NC
John David Vincent

Eden — John David Vincent, 42, of Eden, passed away peacefully of natural causes on Sunday, January 2, 2022.

There will be no services at this time.

John was born in Martinsville, VA on March 27, 1979, a son of Carroll Melvin Vincent and Kathy Wright. He was a member of the International Brotherhood of Boiler Makers.

John is survived by his children, Emily, Glenn, Lucas and Samuel Vincent; his mother, Kathy Wright and husband Robert Boles of Bassett, VA; his father, Carroll Melvin Vincent of Asheboro; his sister, Ivie Minter of Walkertown; his niece, Samantha Self and husband, Tyler; his great niece and nephew, Lainey Mae Self and Brayden White and his close cousins.

We love you and will always miss you!

Boone and Cooke Funeral Home is serving the Vincent family.
Published by Greensboro News & Record on Jan. 9, 2022.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Boone & Cooke, Inc. Funeral Home & Crematory - Eden
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Boone & Cooke, Inc. Funeral Home & Crematory - Eden.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.