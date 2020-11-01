Johnson, John W.



August 30, 1940 - October 20, 2020



It is with profound sadness that we had to say goodbye to John W. Johnson on Tuesday, October 20, 2020 when he lost his battle with cancer. He leaves behind his loving family and many friends who will continue to cherish the memory of the many stories of a well lived, generous and full life. He leaves behind his wife of 57 years, Mary Gail (Tart) Johnson along with his children, M. Angie Johnson Almond (David), J. Chris Johnson (Lisa), and Jeff T. Johnson (Danielle), his grandchildren, Allie Barker (Eric), Megan Almond, Brittany Almond, Elle Johnson, Nate Johnson, Molly Johnson, Landon Johnson, Brennon Johnson, and Peyton Johnson, and great granddaughter, Sophia Violet Barker. The family will plan a memorial celebration of life gathering next Spring/Summer. We want to include all his family, especially his brother, Robert Earl Johnson (Judy), many beloved cousins, nieces, and nephews and all his friends to be able to gather safely in his honor.



Published by Greensboro News & Record on Nov. 1, 2020.