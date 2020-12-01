Tesh, John Wade
February 25, 1926 - November 28, 2020
John Wade Tesh, age 94, passed away peacefully at his home in Harrisonburg, Virginia on November 28, 2020.
Wade was born to Charles and Lena Tesh in Greensboro, North Carolina, the youngest of seven children. At age two, Wade's mother died. Wade's father later married Cora Dunlap who loved and helped raise Wade and his siblings.
Wade attended Greensboro High School, where he was an excellent student. Right after completing high school in 1943, he enlisted in the U.S. Marine Corps to serve his country in World War II. He and his five brothers were all in military service at the same time. Upon his discharge from the service he returned to Greensboro where he discovered the little girl next door, Dorothy McLaughlin, had grown into a beautiful young woman. They soon fell in love. While they were courting, Wade attended Guilford College in Greensboro for two years on the GI Bill and was then accepted to North Carolina State University to pursue a degree in engineering. He could not bear to be away from Dot, so he popped the question and they married in June of 1949. Wade earned his bachelor's degree in chemical engineering and was hired by Merck & Company in Sunbury, Pennsylvania. He and Dot were on their way to begin their life's adventures together.
In 1953, their first son, Vernon, was born in Sunbury. After several promotions and transfers, Wade and Dot settled in Harrisonburg, Virginia, where Wade commuted to work at the Merck plant in Elkton. In 1959 their second son, Mark, was born.
Soon after arriving in Harrisonburg, Wade and Dot joined Asbury United Methodist Church, where they were active members for over 60 years, making lifelong friends in the Francis Asbury Sunday School Class.
Wade retired from Merck in 1985 as plant engineer. Wade loved the game of golf, playing bridge with friends and raising beautiful roses for Dot and their friends. He and Dot were always ready to help others and were steadfast and loyal friends. Their greatest joy was their grandchildren.
Wade was preceded in death by his beloved wife of sixty years, Dorothy Tesh; his parents, Charles and Lena Tesh and stepmother, Cora Tesh; his siblings, R.J. Tesh., Lula Mae Lee, Floyd Tesh, Vernon Tesh, who was killed at the Battle of the Bulge, Frank Tesh, and J.C. Tesh; and his grandchild, Anna Tesh. His survivors include his son Vernon and wife Vickey; his son Mark and wife Cassie; and his grandchildren Andrew Tesh and wife Laura, Peter Tesh and partner Avery, and Kirsten Svach and husband Matt.
The family is grateful to Charlotte Weston for the excellent care she provided for Wade in his last years.
Donations in memory of Wade can be made to Tesh Memorial Fund and sent to New Heart Community of Friends Church, 1201 Merritt Dr., Greensboro, NC 27407.
A graveside service will be conducted at 1 p.m., Saturday, December 5, 2020, at New Garden Friends Cemetery.
Facial coverings and social distancing will be required for the health of others.
Condolences may be shared at kygers.com
.
Published by Greensboro News & Record on Dec. 1, 2020.