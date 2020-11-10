Purgason, John "Jack" Wayne



July 30, 1935 - November 8, 2020



John Wayne "Jack" Purgason arrived at his final resting place on Sunday, November 8, 2020.



Funeral service will be held on Wednesday, November 11, 2020 at 2 p.m. at George Brothers Funeral Service with Pastor Kevin Kilbreth officiating. Burial will follow at Guilford Memorial Park.



Son of John and Selma Gaines Purgason of Greensboro, NC, Jack was also fondly known as "Daddy" and "Paw-Paw"; to his buddies he was "Hotdog." Jack is survived by his loving wife, Virginia "Ginny" Middleton Purgason, sister Cynthia Oakley (Dan). Sister Yvonne Berkeley predeceased him in 2015. He is also survived by sons Donnie Purgason and Randal Purgason. His daughter, Jackie Purgason Hucks, predeceased him in 2002.



Jack has 5 grandchildren, April Gilbert, Julie Reddy, Zachery Hucks, Amber Hucks and Jonathan Purgason; additionally, 7 great-grandchildren, Rachel Hardy, Dylan and Madison Jowers, Bella Reddy, Axton Purgason, McKenley and Liam Hucks; and great-great-grandchildren, Benton and Fisher Hardy.



Jack graduated from Greensboro Sr. High School, where he was an athletic star in baseball and football. Jack also played baseball at Guilford College. Jack took his athletic talents to the U.S. Army where he played baseball on the Army team. Jack was a U.S. Army veteran.



Jack spent a 30-year career with the US Postal Service.



The family will receive friends from 1 to 2 p.m. at the funeral home prior to the service.



George Brothers Funeral Service



Published by Greensboro News & Record on Nov. 10, 2020.