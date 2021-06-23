Barbara and family: we were saddened to hear of the passing of Jere. He stayed with us downtown on the battery in Charleston for Race Week and several other regattas. We enjoyed his stories and love of wine. We had a great time with Jere, the Howells and Bowdens during these regattas. Our prayers are with you during this difficult time.

JD and Connie Rosser Friend June 26, 2021