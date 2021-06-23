Woltz, Jr., John "Jere"
January 29, 1933 - June 21, 2021
John (Jere) Montgomery Woltz, Jr. died on Monday June 21, 2021. He was a resident of Miami FL, and a summertime resident of Greensboro, NC. Lymphoplasmacytic lymphoma contributed to his death. Born at Sternberger Hospital in Greensboro, North Carolina on January 29, 1933 to Virginia Van Dalsem and John Montgomery Woltz, his formative years were in Greensboro. Education was at Curry School, at the time a teaching facility for the University of North Carolina, Greensboro Senior High School and the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, where he was a member of the swimming team, the Sigma Chi fraternity and Sigma Gamma Epsilon fraternity. Jere served in the U.S. Marine Corps and always considered his years with the Corps as some of the defining years of his life. Upon returning from the Marine Corps, he completed his undergraduate education at Carolina, with a B.S. in geology and a minor in mathematics, and later completed a master's of business administration.
On March 12, 1960, he and Barbara Helen Brown of Greensboro were married at First Presbyterian Church of Greensboro. As a life-time member of the First Presbyterian Church, he served as a deacon and elder, and as a member of the Young Men's Bible Class.
The programs of the Boy Scouts of America were special to him. As a youth he earned the Arrow of Light in the Cub Scouts, the Eagle award with palms in the Boy Scouts, the Quartermaster award in Sea Scouts, and the Vigil honor in the Order of the Arrow. As an adult he served in several unit and council positions, as a member of the board of directors of the General Greene Council, and was awarded the Silver Beaver for distinguished service on the impact of the lives of youth through service.
His interests included hiking in areas of North Carolina, Virginia, the Tetons in Wyoming, the Livingston and Lewis Ranges of the Rocky Mountains in Montana and the Dolomites of Italy, as well as sailing and sailboat racing in the Carolinas, Virginia and Florida serving as a national judge and regional race officer for regattas. At the North Carolina Maritime Museum in Beaufort, North Carolina, he was instrumental in the formation, program organization, curriculum and teaching of the junior sailing program.
He is survived his wife, Barbara Brown Woltz; two sons, John M. Woltz, III of Greensboro; and David F. Woltz of Saint Louis, Missouri, his wife Meghan and children Nikolas, Elizabeth and Henry. Preceding him in death were his parents, John M. Woltz and Virginia Van Dalsem Woltz, and brother, Ben (Van) Van Dalsem Woltz. He is also survived by his niece, Virginia Beutner, and his nephew, Ben Woltz.
A memorial service will be held at First Presbyterian Church of Greensboro on Friday, June 25, 2021, at 2 p.m. (COVID protocol of wearing a mask inside the church facilities is required.)
In lieu of flowers, please consider contributions to Cone Health Office of Philanthropy (for the benefit of Cone Health Cancer Center), 1200 N. Elm St., Greensboro, NC 27401.
Online condolences may be made through www.haneslineberryfuneralhomes.com
.
Hanes-Lineberry Funeral Services
515 N Elm St, Greensboro, NC 27401
Published by Greensboro News & Record on Jun. 23, 2021.