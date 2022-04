John "Barry" Barringer Womble II



Greensboro — John "Barry" Barringer Womble II, 81, died Saturday, April 2, 2022. A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, April 7 at Pleasant Garden Baptist Church. Visitation will be 1 hour prior to the service. Forbis and Dick Pleasant Garden Chapel is serving the family.



Published by Greensboro News & Record on Apr. 6, 2022.