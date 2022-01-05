Brawley, Johnny Darrel
1930 - 2021
Mr. Johnny Darrel Brawley was born in High Point, NC in 1930 and passed away on December 26, 2021 at the age of 91. A graveside service to celebrate his life will be at 11 a.m., January 8, 2021 at Guilford Memorial Park.
He grew up on a farm where he learned the value of hard work and self-reliance, both traits he demonstrated his entire life. Johnny worked with AT&T for 37 years primarily as a machinist and was an excellent provider for his family. He was a fan of baseball and the Braves.
Johnny is survived by his son Darrel Brawley of Concord, NC; daughters, Donna Brawley Norris of Jacksonville, FL and Karen Kaloust of Arkansas and three grandchildren.
Published by Greensboro News & Record on Jan. 5, 2022.