Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Greensboro News & Record
Greensboro News & Record Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Johnny Darrel Brawley
1930 - 2021
BORN
1930
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Hanes Lineberry Funeral Home - Sedgefield Chapel
6000 W. Gate City Blvd
Greensboro, NC
Brawley, Johnny Darrel

1930 - 2021

Mr. Johnny Darrel Brawley was born in High Point, NC in 1930 and passed away on December 26, 2021 at the age of 91. A graveside service to celebrate his life will be at 11 a.m., January 8, 2021 at Guilford Memorial Park.

He grew up on a farm where he learned the value of hard work and self-reliance, both traits he demonstrated his entire life. Johnny worked with AT&T for 37 years primarily as a machinist and was an excellent provider for his family. He was a fan of baseball and the Braves.

Johnny is survived by his son Darrel Brawley of Concord, NC; daughters, Donna Brawley Norris of Jacksonville, FL and Karen Kaloust of Arkansas and three grandchildren.

Online condolences may be offered at www.haneslineberryfhsedgefield.com.

Published by Greensboro News & Record on Jan. 5, 2022.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jan
8
Graveside service
11:00a.m.
Guilford Memorial Park
NC
Funeral services provided by:
Hanes Lineberry Funeral Home - Sedgefield Chapel
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Hanes Lineberry Funeral Home - Sedgefield Chapel Sedgefield Chapel.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.