Dale, Johnny Edward
March 21, 1938 - April 30, 2020
Mr. Johnny Edward Dale, 82, formerly of Wallburg, passed away on Thursday, April 30, 2020, peacefully, in his sleep at his home after many years of COPD. He was born on March 21, 1938 in High Point to the late John Hiram Dale and Mammie Poteet Dale. Johnny was a meat cutter working with Big Bear and Food World retiring from Harris Teeter at age 59. He was an avid golfer prior to health restraints. Johnny loved going to the beach, having a beer & spending time w/ friends & family. He was a happy, fun loving guy, always had a smile, was big cut up & had many life long friendships! Everybody loved Johnny Dale! In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two brothers, Jack and Bennett Dale; and long-time special friend, Barbara Jones. Johnny is survived by his children, Debbie Ball (Rick) of Greensboro, Chuck Dale (Joy) of Nashville, TN., and Nikki Dale-Oaster (John) of Greensboro; two grandchildren, Wrenn Ball (Emily) of Pasadena, CA., and Christin Gardner (Chris) of Amman Jordan; great-granddaughter, Gracie Gardner of Amman Jordan; and the mother of his children, Ann Ridge of Greensboro. A memorial service will be held at 6:00 PM on Thursday, July 1, 2021 at J.C. Green and Sons Funeral Home with Pastor Barry Smith officiating. The family will receive friends on Thursday beginning at 5:00 PM until time of service. Memorial gifts may be directed to the Guilford County Animal Shelter, 4525 W. Wendover Ave., Greensboro, NC 27409. Online condolences may be sent to the Dale family at www.jcgreenandsons.com
.
J.C. Green and Sons
10301 N. NC Hwy 109, Winston-Salem, NC
Published by Greensboro News & Record on Jun. 28, 2021.