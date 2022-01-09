Forbis & Dick Funeral Service - Pleasant Garden Chapel
Liberty — Johnny Sizemore, 82, died Friday, January 7, 2022. A funeral service will be held at 1:00 pm on Wednesday, January 12, 2022 at Forbis and Dick Pleasant Garden Chapel. The family will receive friends from 6 till 8:00 pm on Tuesday.
Published by Greensboro News & Record on Jan. 9, 2022.
Our thoughts, love and prayers are with Patsy and all family members with the passing of this beloved man of God. He was respected and loved by so many people and that is a testament to the life he lived.