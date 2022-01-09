Menu
Johnny Sizemore
FUNERAL HOME
Forbis & Dick Funeral Service - Pleasant Garden Chapel
4601 Pleasant Garden Road
Pleasant Garden, NC
Johnny Sizemore

Liberty — Johnny Sizemore, 82, died Friday, January 7, 2022. A funeral service will be held at 1:00 pm on Wednesday, January 12, 2022 at Forbis and Dick Pleasant Garden Chapel. The family will receive friends from 6 till 8:00 pm on Tuesday.
Published by Greensboro News & Record on Jan. 9, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jan
11
Visitation
6:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Forbis & Dick Funeral Service - Pleasant Garden Chapel
4601 Pleasant Garden Road, Pleasant Garden, NC
Jan
12
Funeral service
1:00p.m.
Forbis & Dick Funeral Service - Pleasant Garden Chapel
4601 Pleasant Garden Road, Pleasant Garden, NC
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Our thoughts, love and prayers are with Patsy and all family members with the passing of this beloved man of God. He was respected and loved by so many people and that is a testament to the life he lived.
Rev. Avon and Donna Craven
Friend
January 9, 2022
