Mills, Joline
December 4, 1943 - October 2, 2021
Dorothy Joline Rogers Mills, age 77, of Asheboro, passed away on Saturday, October 2, 2021 at Woodland Hill Center, Asheboro.
Mrs. Mills was born December 4, 1943 in Union, SC to Joe and Thelma Rogers. Joline was a longtime member at Balfour Baptist Church where she fulfilled multiple roles and was a Sunday school teacher. She worked and retired from Energizer after 35 years of service. Joline enjoyed gardening flowers, especially roses, and also enjoyed crocheting. She enjoyed NASCAR and was a huge Dale Earnhardt Sr. fan. Joline played the piano, enjoyed listening to Elvis music and going bowling. In addition to her parents, Joline is preceded in death by her brother, Joe Rogers, Jr.
She is survived by her son, Michael Moody of Asheboro; grandchildren, David Moody and wife Amanda of Greenfield, IN, Sarah Moody of Asheboro; great-grandchild, Aria Moody; and caregiver, Gary Miron of Asheboro.
The family will receive friends on Tuesday, October 5, 2021 from 6 to 8 p.m. at Pugh Funeral Home, 437 Sunset Avenue, Asheboro. The funeral service will be held on Wednesday, October 6, 2021 at 11 a.m. at Balfour Baptist Church, 1642 North Fayetteville Street, Asheboro with Rev. Kenneth L. Reaves officiating. Burial will follow the service in Liberty Hill Baptist Church Cemetery, 569 Liberty Hill Church Rd., Mt. Gilead.
Memorials may be made to Balfour Baptist Church, 1642 North Fayetteville Street, Asheboro, NC 27203.
Condolences may be made to the family online at www.pughfuneralhome.com
.
Pugh Funeral Home
437 Sunset Avenue, Asheboro, NC 27203
Published by Greensboro News & Record on Oct. 5, 2021.