Jonathan Weir "Jonnie" Holt



Reidsville — Jonathan Weir "Jonnie" Holt, died Thursday, September 16, 2021. Graveside services will be held 3:00 p.m. Sunday, September 19, in Evergreen Memory Gardens. Citty Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.



Published by Greensboro News & Record on Sep. 18, 2021.