Jonathan B. Hunt
1942 - 2021
BORN
1942
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Triad Cremation Society, Inc.
2110 Veasley St.
Greensboro, NC
Hunt, Jonathan B.

December 27, 1942 - March 6, 2021

John B. Hunt passed quietly and peacefully in the morning hours of Saturday, March 6th of 2021. After a 2-year battle with kidney cancer, he slipped into eternity from the comfort and security of his living room, knowing he was surrounded by family and friends who cared for him until the end.

His 78 years of life were filled with a passion for music, gardening, painting, cruising, traveling sales, and a love for family and close friends.

He would be the first to call himself a "five chord guitarist," but the last to boast about the unique sound and beauty of his singing voice. In his first band at age 14, for most of his life he enjoyed getting together with friends and strangers who would like to harmonize and play a few instruments along as they sang doo-wop, country, and light to medium classic rock. Every house he lived in, every office he rented, was sure to have an amplifier and microphone set up so he could practice alone, or play for a group of friends. For most of his life, it was common for a roomful of fortunate listeners to keep calling out "Sing another one, Johnny!"

Being such a music lover, it seems appropriate he was born in Memphis, TN on December 27th of 1942 to James Gordon Hunt and Nola Combs Hunt. He had an older brother, George Clark Hunt, who had passed exactly 3 months earlier, on December 6th of 2020. He leaves a younger sister, Kathy Hunt Kaliker, in Columbus, Ohio. He also leaves behind his surviving first wife, Joyce Maynard Shotton, and will join his second wife in eternity, Janice Young Hunt, who passed on December 6th of 2010. He leaves 1 son, Jonathan Brooks Hunt Jr. (Karen), and 2 daughters, Julie Hunt Lane (Jeff) and Angela Diane Hunt. He also leaves a stepson, Robert "Mac" McGuire (Michele). His dearly loved, surviving grandchildren are Kristen Elizabeth Hunt, Jonathan Brooks Hunt III, Jordan Lee Lane, Rachel Naomi Christopher, Morgan Ashton McGuire, Matthew Alexander McGuire and Mason Andrew McGuire.

Being old school and no fuss, John was adamant that his family have no formal service to mark his death. So the family decided to meet him halfway on that, and will be having an informal celebration of his life at his home on Sunday, March 21st, between 2 and 6 p.m. Anyone wishing to come by and share a few memories, laughs and tears will be warmly welcomed.

The family would like to extend its heartfelt appreciation to Authoracare Collective Hospice of Greensboro, for their professionalism and compassion during such a difficult time.

Triad Cremation and Funeral Service

2110 Veasley St., GSO NC 27407
Published by Greensboro News & Record on Mar. 18, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by:
Triad Cremation Society, Inc.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Good Man! Good Memories!
Jim Light
March 14, 2022
I have nothing but the fondest memories of my Uncle John, with his big smile and big heart. He will be dearly missed by all who loved him. May you rest in peace. Love,
Anne Hicks
March 19, 2021
To the family: you have my deepest sympathy . John was a good friend!
Mike McGuire
March 18, 2021
The LightHouse
March 18, 2021
Prayers for All the Family of Johnny Hunt. He was loved by many. We missed sharing much time with Johnny and Family when he moved from Winchester. Love You and RIP.
Diane, Barbara, Bill and Jim Hunt
March 18, 2021
Sad news indeed. John sold for me several years. We made a few trips together.We had a shared interest in music as well . It was always a pleasure to see him come by
Tim Callaway
March 18, 2021
John used to buy rope from our company. He was such a pleasure to be around. He always told the best stories. He will be deeply missed. Prayers for his family during this difficult time
Sharon Morris
March 18, 2021
Rest In Peace my sweet brother.
Kathy Kaliker
March 18, 2021
