Anderson, Jonathan Thomas "Tom"
April 18, 1964 - November 12, 2020
Jonathan Thomas "Tom" Anderson, 56, passed away November 12, 2020.
Family visitation will be held Wednesday, November 18, 2020 from 5 until 7 p.m. at Forbis and Dick North Elm Chapel.
Tom was born April 18, 1964 in Greensboro, NC to Robert Jerrill Anderson and the late Reita Carolyn Wehr Anderson. Tom worked as an aviation mechanic and always loved flying. He enjoyed trips to Europe, Jamaica and several other tropical islands. He loved his friends and family with all his heart. Tom was also an animal lover, especially dogs. He was also a skilled master aviation and auto mechanic.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Reita Carolyn Wehr Anderson, and also a brother, Robert Elvin Anderson.
In addition to his father, Robert Anderson, Tom is survived by his children, Katherine Anderson Foster (husband, Charles), and Thomas Wade Bowling. Also surviving are his grandchildren, Brooke, Hunter Thomas and Kumberlin Foster. Other survivors include his sisters, Deborah Monica Anderson (husband, Eugene Parrish), Melissa Anderson-Stowe (husband, Tray Stowe) and Rebekah Katherine Anderson. Additionally, he is survived by his fiancée, Melissa Raymond, and a stepdaughter, Abigail Flanagan, as well as a niece, Talia Cook, nephews, Brandon and Travis Stowe, and grand-nephews, Jayden R. Anderson Horsley and Cason M. Jerryll Cook.
The family asks that memorial contributions in Tom's name be sent to: SPCA of the Triad, 3163 Hine Chapel Road, Greensboro, NC 27405. In addition, to honor Tom's memory and legacy, please consider the importance of becoming an order donor.
