Blakely, Jr., Jones H. (Buddy)
September 1, 1927 - October 2, 2021
Jones H. (Buddy) Blakely, 94, passed away on October 2, 2021, at Coble Creek Health Care in the Twin Lakes Community, Burlington, NC. He was born in Fountain Inn, SC on September 1, 1927, to J. Hoyt and Willie Mae Garrett Blakely. He is survived by his wife of 69 years, Bobbie Campbell Blakely and three children: Carol Blakely and husband Steve Pagano of Pine Level, Vicki Blakely of Greensboro, Jones H. (Chip) Blakely III and wife Noelle of Wilmington, granddaughters Sara and Ava Blakely of Pinehurst, and step-grandchildren, Rocco and Jenna Salerno of Wilmington.
Buddy graduated from Greenville Senior High School in 1944. A graduate of Furman University, he majored in biology and chemistry and began his career as a chemist at the Union Bleachery Division of Cone Mills, Inc. in Greenville, SC in 1948. He was promoted to assistant laboratory manager in 1950 and to laboratory manager in 1968. In 1971, Buddy accepted the position of director of corporate research with Fieldcrest Mills, Inc. in Eden, N.C., and was promoted to division vice president of research and technical services in 1986. He retired from Fieldcrest-Cannon in 1990.
While in Eden, Buddy was an active member of Leaksville United Methodist Church, where he served as a Sunday School teacher for the men's class, sang in the choir, played the handbells, and served on the Administrative Council. Buddy and his wife, Bobbie, moved to the Twin Lakes Community in 2001. Buddy was very active there and served as president of the Men's Luncheon, president of the Twin Lakes Auxiliary, and on the Board of Directors of Lutheran Ministries of Alamance County. He participated in the estate sales and the outreach program, 'That Others May Eat.' He enjoyed woodworking and was an avid fisherman.
A memorial service will be held at a later date with internment in the May-Foley Memorial Garden. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Resident Assistance Fund, Twin Lakes Community, 100 Wade Coble Drive, Burlington, NC 27215, or to Authoracare (Hospice) 914 Chapel Hill Road, Burlington, NC 27215. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.fairfuneralhome.com
Published by Greensboro News & Record on Oct. 3, 2021.