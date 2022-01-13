Menu
Jordyn Mackenzie "Jp" Price
1999 - 2022
Price, Jordyn "JP" Mackenzie

Jordyn "JP" Mackenzie Price, 22, of Greensboro, passed away on Monday, January 10, 2022 at Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center after a long and courageous battle with severe aplastic anemia, surrounded by her loving family.

Born on July 22, 1999 in Greensboro, she was the daughter of Randy and Anna Price. JP was a 2017 graduate of Page High School and was in her junior year at UNC Charlotte. During her high school years, she played softball for Page as well as travel ball. One of her proudest moments was being able to play with the AIST USA Softball team in the Netherlands and JP stayed in contact with many of her teammates. Jordyn also enjoyed woodworking and helping her Pops on projects. While her life was short, Jordyn lived life to the fullest. She loved people and had a generous and giving soul.

Jordyn is preceded in death by her paternal grandfather, Bob Price.

Left to cherish her memory are her parents, Randy and Anna Price; her brother, Jaxon Price; maternal grandparents, John and Gail Welch; paternal grandmother, Margaret Price; uncle, John Welch, Jr. and wife Tori; cousins, Sybil Welch, Derek Sawyer, and Justin Sawyer; and many friends.

The family would like to extend a heartfelt thank you to Dr. Dianna Howard and the rest of the BMT team, including the staff on 7 CC West BMT for their wonderful and compassionate care. Also a special thank you Dr. P.J. Miller and the cancer center ICU Staff.

A celebration of Jordyn's life will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, January 15, 2022 at Hanes Lineberry Funeral Home, N Elm Street Chapel. A reception will follow the service till 4 p.m. For those attending the service, masks are strongly encouraged.

Fond memories and condolences of Jordyn can be made at www.haneslineberryfhnorthelm.com.

Published by Greensboro News & Record on Jan. 13, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jan
15
Service
Hanes Lineberry Funeral Home
515 North Elm Street, Greensboro, NC
Jan
15
Celebration of Life
2:00p.m.
Hanes Lineberry Funeral Home
515 North Elm Street, Greensboro, NC
Im so sorry for your loss I didntknow her personally but my neice shannon always talked about her ..may god give you the strength and confort that you need ..prayers are going up ..GO FLY HIGH BABY GIRL
Donna Jarvis
January 15, 2022
I worked at Primrose during my summers between college and first knew Jordyn as a precious four year old. As a teacher at Jesse Wharton I got to see her grow. I never taught Jordyn but spoke to her often. She was one of the sweetest kids I was ever around. I´m am so sorry for your loss and I am praying for your family.
Sarah Thompson
School
January 13, 2022
I am deeply sorry for the loss of such a sweet young lady. As her Assistant Principal at Page, I remember JP's energy, positivity, and bright smile. - not to mention her love for softball! Randy, Anna, and family - I will keep you all in my prayers now and for the days to come.
Kristy Priest
January 13, 2022
