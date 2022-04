Jose Noel Flores Morales



High Point — Jose Noel Flores Morales, 19, died Wednesday, September 15, 2021. A funeral mass will be held at 1 p.m., Friday, October 1 at Christ the King Catholic Church, 1505 E. MLK, Jr. Dr. Interment will be in El Salvador. Arrangements provided by Serenity Funeral Home & Cremations.



Published by Greensboro News & Record on Oct. 1, 2021.