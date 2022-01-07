Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Greensboro News & Record
Greensboro News & Record Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Joseph Arnold Barrow Sr.
1943 - 2022
BORN
1943
DIED
2022
FUNERAL HOME
Forbis & Dick Funeral Service - Pleasant Garden Chapel
4601 Pleasant Garden Road
Pleasant Garden, NC
Barrow, Sr., Joseph Arnold

August 3, 1943 - January 4, 2022

Joseph Arnold Barrow, Sr., born on August 3, 1943, passed away Tuesday, January 4, 2022. An entrepreneur by nature, he owned a painting business early in life. He and his wife, Brenda, purchased 55 acres of land and renovated a 19th century farmhouse where they raised two sons and operated a small farm. He transitioned into selling real estate, and after a few years, he obtained his general contractor license. From that point on, he built them and Brenda sold them! Arnold left a legacy of beautiful custom homes in southeast Guilford County. Arnold loved to fish and he spent a lot of time in Atlantic Beach, NC, taking his sons, grandchildren and friends out deep sea fishing on his boat. A religious man, he volunteered as an usher at Westover Church in Greensboro for many years. When he was unable to attend church in his later years, he listened to Dr. Charles Stanley every Sunday on TV. His best friend was Brenda, his high school sweetheart. They were married in February of 1964. He is survived by Brenda, sons, Joe (Laura) and Steve (Tracy), six grandchildren, Rachel, Carson, Andrew, Molly, Chloe and Gabe, and his sister, Betty Norwood. Visitation will be held Friday, January 7 from 6 to 8 p.m. at Forbis & Dick Funeral Home at 4601 Pleasant Garden Road, Pleasant Garden, NC. The celebration of life will be held at the same location Saturday at 11 a.m.

Published by Greensboro News & Record on Jan. 7, 2022.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jan
7
Visitation
6:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Forbis & Dick Funeral Service - Pleasant Garden Chapel
4601 Pleasant Garden Road, Pleasant Garden, NC
Jan
8
Celebration of Life
11:00a.m.
Forbis & Dick Funeral Service - Pleasant Garden Chapel
4601 Pleasant Garden Road, Pleasant Garden, NC
Funeral services provided by:
Forbis & Dick Funeral Service - Pleasant Garden Chapel
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Forbis & Dick Funeral Service - Pleasant Garden Chapel.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
4 Entries
Brenda and Family, so sorry to hear about Arnold passing. Our thoughts and prayers our with all of you!!
Pat Collins
Friend
January 9, 2022
Brenda, so sorry for your loss. Have fond memories of good times with you and Arnold going to the beach, and lake and feasting on your fish catch. Your Mom and I were always setting on go when we could do things with you and Arnold. My prayers and thoughts are with you and your family during this time.
Glenda Scott
January 8, 2022
Brenda, I´m so sorry to hear of Arnold´s passing. We miss both as neighbors. My deepest sympathy to you and your entire family.
Marilyn Foley
January 8, 2022
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Patty Tolbert
January 7, 2022
Showing 1 - 4 of 4 results