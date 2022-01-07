Barrow, Sr., Joseph ArnoldAugust 3, 1943 - January 4, 2022Joseph Arnold Barrow, Sr., born on August 3, 1943, passed away Tuesday, January 4, 2022. An entrepreneur by nature, he owned a painting business early in life. He and his wife, Brenda, purchased 55 acres of land and renovated a 19th century farmhouse where they raised two sons and operated a small farm. He transitioned into selling real estate, and after a few years, he obtained his general contractor license. From that point on, he built them and Brenda sold them! Arnold left a legacy of beautiful custom homes in southeast Guilford County. Arnold loved to fish and he spent a lot of time in Atlantic Beach, NC, taking his sons, grandchildren and friends out deep sea fishing on his boat. A religious man, he volunteered as an usher at Westover Church in Greensboro for many years. When he was unable to attend church in his later years, he listened to Dr. Charles Stanley every Sunday on TV. His best friend was Brenda, his high school sweetheart. They were married in February of 1964. He is survived by Brenda, sons, Joe (Laura) and Steve (Tracy), six grandchildren, Rachel, Carson, Andrew, Molly, Chloe and Gabe, and his sister, Betty Norwood. Visitation will be held Friday, January 7 from 6 to 8 p.m. at Forbis & Dick Funeral Home at 4601 Pleasant Garden Road, Pleasant Garden, NC. The celebration of life will be held at the same location Saturday at 11 a.m.