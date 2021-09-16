Coble, Joseph "JoJo" Wayne



1965 - 2021



Joseph "JoJo" Wayne Coble, 56, of Greensboro, died Tuesday, September 14, 2021 at his home.



A memorial service will be 7 p.m. Friday, September 17, 2021 at Fairview Baptist Church on Yanceyville Street in Greensboro.



Joseph is preceded in death by his mother, Carol Fay Coble.



JoJo is survived by his children, Brittany Coble and fiancé, Brian of Gibsonville and Jordan Coble of Greensboro; stepson, Tony Smith and Beth of Greensboro; his father, John Frank Coble, Sr. of Level Cross; brothers, Johnny Coble and Glinda; James Curtis Coble and Donna, and Jeffrey Bennett Coble, all of Greensboro; sister, Joyce Whitt and Todd of McLeansville; grandchildren, Trinity, Kylee, and Luke; nieces and nephews, Jennifer Whitt and Andy, Brandon Coble, Adam Coble and Jessica, and Brooke Barker; great-nephews, Hensley Whitt, Jace and Jackson Coble; along with extended family Jerry Martin Coble and Kim of South Carolina.



The family will receive friends from 6 to 7 p.m. at the church prior to the service.



George Brothers Funeral Service is assisting the family with funeral arrangements.



Published by Greensboro News & Record on Sep. 16, 2021.