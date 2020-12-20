Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Greensboro News & Record
Greensboro News & Record Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Joseph Harold DeGraff
1926 - 2020
BORN
1926
DIED
2020
FUNERAL HOME
Wilkerson Funeral Home and Crematory - Reidsville
1909 Richardson Drive
Reidsville, NC
DeGraff, Joseph Harold

July 27, 1926 - December 14, 2020

Mr. Joseph Harold DeGraff, 94, passed away December 14, 2020, at Cone Hospital, Greensboro, North Carolina, due to Covid 19. He was born in Greensboro, North Carolina, July 27, 1926. He was preceded in death by his wife, Betty T. DeGraff and his parents Hugh L. DeGraff, Sr. and Rosie K. DeGraff; siblings, Mary D. Anglin, Hugh L. DeGraff, Jr., Edwin W. DeGraff, Billy A. DeGraff and Jacquline D. Ardinger.

Harold is survived by his children; Judy D. Williams (Bobby), David H. DeGraff, Kathy D. Morrow, and Joseph L. DeGraff (LouAnn). He is also survived by two sisters; Edith D. Thornett and Helen D. Phillips (Austin) and three grandchildren, two great-grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews.

Harold was a retired WWII Navy Veteran and a retired postal worker. He was a faithful member of Sharon Baptist Church and a devoted husband, father and grandfather.

A memorial service for Harold will be held at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Sharon Baptist Church, 3540 Iron Works Road, Reidsville, North Carolina, 27320.

Wilkerson Funeral Home

1909 Richardson Dr., Reidsville, NC 27320
Published by Greensboro News & Record on Dec. 20, 2020.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Wilkerson Funeral Home and Crematory - Reidsville
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Wilkerson Funeral Home and Crematory - Reidsville.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
2 Entries
David, my condolences and prayers to you and your family. I am so sorry to hear of your father death.
Lillian Hussey
December 24, 2020
I am so sorry to hear about the passing of your dear father. I remember him from Guilford Baptist Church and the Post Office. He was a nice man who was always joking.
Christie B Carrico
December 21, 2020
Showing 1 - 2 of 2 results