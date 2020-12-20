DeGraff, Joseph Harold



July 27, 1926 - December 14, 2020



Mr. Joseph Harold DeGraff, 94, passed away December 14, 2020, at Cone Hospital, Greensboro, North Carolina, due to Covid 19. He was born in Greensboro, North Carolina, July 27, 1926. He was preceded in death by his wife, Betty T. DeGraff and his parents Hugh L. DeGraff, Sr. and Rosie K. DeGraff; siblings, Mary D. Anglin, Hugh L. DeGraff, Jr., Edwin W. DeGraff, Billy A. DeGraff and Jacquline D. Ardinger.



Harold is survived by his children; Judy D. Williams (Bobby), David H. DeGraff, Kathy D. Morrow, and Joseph L. DeGraff (LouAnn). He is also survived by two sisters; Edith D. Thornett and Helen D. Phillips (Austin) and three grandchildren, two great-grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews.



Harold was a retired WWII Navy Veteran and a retired postal worker. He was a faithful member of Sharon Baptist Church and a devoted husband, father and grandfather.



A memorial service for Harold will be held at a later date.



In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Sharon Baptist Church, 3540 Iron Works Road, Reidsville, North Carolina, 27320.



Wilkerson Funeral Home



1909 Richardson Dr., Reidsville, NC 27320



Published by Greensboro News & Record on Dec. 20, 2020.