Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Greensboro News & Record
Greensboro News & Record Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Joseph Karl Kneidl
1941 - 2020
BORN
1941
DIED
2020
FUNERAL HOME
Forbis & Dick Funeral Home - North Elm Chapel
1118 North Elm Street
Greensboro, NC
Kneidl, Joseph Karl

Joseph Karl Kneidl, age 79, of Greensboro passed away peacefully at his home December 12, 2020.

A private Mass due to Covid-19 will be held at St. Paul the Apostle Catholic Church in Greensboro, NC.

Joe, as he was known to all, was born August 17, 1941 to Joseph Kneidl and Katherine Korn Kneidl in Brooklyn New York. He graduated from Brooklyn Technical High School in 1960. After graduation, he began working for Western Electric of New York. In 1963, he was drafted into the Army and served at Fort Knox, Kentucky for 2 years. Upon his honorable discharge from the Army, he returned to work at Western Electric. Shortly after, he met and married his wife of 53 years, Mary Ann. Together they had one daughter. In 1975, Joe graduated from Pace University while working full time and raising a family. In 1976, he moved his family to Greensboro, where he continued working for Western Electric, which later became Lucent Technologies, from which he retired in 1989.

Joe was an incredible husband, father, grandfather, uncle, cousin and friend. He was known for his great sense of humor, dry wit, and ability to make others laugh. He enjoyed spending time with his family and friends, whether it was at monthly breakfasts or daily trips to his neighborhood pool. In his later years, being a grandfather was the joy of his life.

Joe is survived by his wife, Mary Ann Kneidl; daughter, Stephanie Jordan; son-in-law, Scott Jordan; grandson, Caden Jordan; and many other family members who will miss him dearly.

He is preceded in death by his father, Joseph Kneidl; mother, Katherine Korn Kneidl; sister Rosemarie Kneidl Gurnick; and twin brother, Walter Kneidl

Memorials can be made to Hospice Organizations of the donors choice.

Online condolences may be made at www.forbisanddick.com.

Published by Greensboro News & Record on Dec. 20, 2020.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Forbis & Dick Funeral Home - North Elm Chapel
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Forbis & Dick Funeral Home - North Elm Chapel.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
2 Entries
My condolences to the Kneidl family. I knew Joe through his volunteer efforts in the Knights of Columbus council 939 during the Operation LAMB project. May he rest in the arms of Our Lord.
THOMAS O'HANLON
December 21, 2020
MaryAnn and family ... I am so sorry to read the news of Joe's passing. I first met Joe serving together on the Grande's Master Board. After that we frequently saw each other at the monthly Men's breakfast and at the pool. Joe always had a happy word for everyone and a strong sense of humor. He was a very good man and will be missed. My sympathy to you and family.
Dan Acker
December 21, 2020
Showing 1 - 2 of 2 results