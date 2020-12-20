Kneidl, Joseph Karl
Joseph Karl Kneidl, age 79, of Greensboro passed away peacefully at his home December 12, 2020.
A private Mass due to Covid-19 will be held at St. Paul the Apostle Catholic Church in Greensboro, NC.
Joe, as he was known to all, was born August 17, 1941 to Joseph Kneidl and Katherine Korn Kneidl in Brooklyn New York. He graduated from Brooklyn Technical High School in 1960. After graduation, he began working for Western Electric of New York. In 1963, he was drafted into the Army and served at Fort Knox, Kentucky for 2 years. Upon his honorable discharge from the Army, he returned to work at Western Electric. Shortly after, he met and married his wife of 53 years, Mary Ann. Together they had one daughter. In 1975, Joe graduated from Pace University while working full time and raising a family. In 1976, he moved his family to Greensboro, where he continued working for Western Electric, which later became Lucent Technologies, from which he retired in 1989.
Joe was an incredible husband, father, grandfather, uncle, cousin and friend. He was known for his great sense of humor, dry wit, and ability to make others laugh. He enjoyed spending time with his family and friends, whether it was at monthly breakfasts or daily trips to his neighborhood pool. In his later years, being a grandfather was the joy of his life.
Joe is survived by his wife, Mary Ann Kneidl; daughter, Stephanie Jordan; son-in-law, Scott Jordan; grandson, Caden Jordan; and many other family members who will miss him dearly.
He is preceded in death by his father, Joseph Kneidl; mother, Katherine Korn Kneidl; sister Rosemarie Kneidl Gurnick; and twin brother, Walter Kneidl
Memorials can be made to Hospice Organizations of the donors choice.
Online condolences may be made at www.forbisanddick.com
.
Published by Greensboro News & Record on Dec. 20, 2020.