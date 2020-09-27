Menu
Joseph Lester "Joe" Martin Sr.
1934 - 2020
BORN
1934
DIED
2020
Martin, Sr., Joseph "Joe" Lester

December 20, 1934 - September 18, 2020

Joseph "Joe" Lester Martin, Sr, 85, died September 18th 2020 in Dublin, GA at Serenity Place.

There will be a private memorial service held in his memory.

Joe was born in Guilford County on December 20th 1934. He grew up on a farm and attended school in the Guilford community. He went to work for Stage Decorating and Rigging on July 5th 1955 and was still working until his health began to decline recently. Joe was known for his great personality, he never met a stranger. He loved travelling all of the country with his job.

Joe was preceded in death by his parents, William Brodie and Lettie Epps Martin; sisters, Dorothy Martin Anderson, Frances Martin Cox; brothers, James Martin, Kenneth Martin, Sr., and William (Bill) Martin.

Joe is survived by his wife, Tina Martin and Children: Joseph Lester Martin Jr. (Paula) of Wise VA, Robert Martin (Anita) of Whitsett NC, Carol Martin Walker (Gary) of Providence NC, Michael Martin (Chrissy) of Greensboro NC, Jason Martin (Wendy) of Greensboro NC, Lisa Martin of Waco TX, John Aucker (Deb) of Dresden OH. Joe is also survived by his brothers: Roy Martin (Grace), Leslie Martin (Carrie) and sisters: Helen Knight, Alice Knight (John). Joe had 13 grandchildren and 5 great grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.

Loflin Funeral Home

212 W. Swananoa Ave
Published by Greensboro News & Record on Sep. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
Funeral services provided by:
Loflin Funeral Home
