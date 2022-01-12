Menu
Joseph Dennis Morehead
1925 - 2022
BORN
1925
DIED
2022
FUNERAL HOME
Johnson & Sons Funeral Home, Inc.
206 Fourth Street
High Point, NC
Morehead, Joseph Dennis

January 18, 1925 - January 8, 2022

Joseph Dennis Morehead, 96 years old, of Oak Ridge, NC, transitioned from earth to his heavenly home on Saturday, January 8, 2022 at Hospice Home of the Piedmont in High Point, NC.

A celebration of life will be held at Persimmon Grove African Methodist Episcopal Church, 403 Dolley Madison Road, Greensboro, NC, on Thursday, January 13, 2022 at 1 p.m. Johnson and Sons, High Point is assisting the family. Online condolences may be made at https://www.johnsonandsonsinc.com.
Published by Greensboro News & Record on Jan. 12, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jan
13
Celebration of Life
1:00p.m.
Persimmon Grove AME Church (Greensboro, NC)
Funeral services provided by:
Johnson & Sons Funeral Home, Inc.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Jeff, Teri, and Tegan Braun
January 12, 2022
My condolences to Donnie and the girls. I will always treasure the memories and many smiles as a result of Joe´s quick wit, humor and teasing . Rest in Heaven ( RIH) Joe.
Donna Shoffner
January 12, 2022
We are deeply saddened upon learning the loss of your father, grandfather and great grandfather. we remember Joe coming by to visit and he was always upbeat and lively. He will be sorely missed. Please know you are in our thoughts and prayers
madeline lawson and family
January 12, 2022
