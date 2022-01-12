Morehead, Joseph Dennis
January 18, 1925 - January 8, 2022
Joseph Dennis Morehead, 96 years old, of Oak Ridge, NC, transitioned from earth to his heavenly home on Saturday, January 8, 2022 at Hospice Home of the Piedmont in High Point, NC.
A celebration of life will be held at Persimmon Grove African Methodist Episcopal Church, 403 Dolley Madison Road, Greensboro, NC, on Thursday, January 13, 2022 at 1 p.m. Johnson and Sons, High Point is assisting the family. Online condolences may be made at https://www.johnsonandsonsinc.com
.
Published by Greensboro News & Record on Jan. 12, 2022.