Stiefel, Joseph Walter
Joseph Walter Stiefel, 86, passed away on October 2, 2021 at home. He is survived by the family he loved, including his wife of 60 years, Nancy B. Stiefel; three children, Eric B. Stiefel (Robbie) of Lexington, NC, Richard M. Stiefel of Old Saybrook, CT and Lucy D. Stiefel of Greensboro, NC; grandchildren Sydney T. Stiefel (Joel Deuterman) of Kernersville, NC and David C. Stiefel of Los Angeles, CA. He was predeceased by his grandson, Nathan Joseph Stiefel, and his brother, Carl Marzel Stiefel.
Born in Knoxville, Tennessee, Joseph received his BA from the University of Tennessee and graduated from the University of Tennessee College of Medicine. He was a captain in the U.S. Army Medical Corps and served in Korea. He completed his neurology residency at Duke University Medical Center in 1965 (where he met his wife). He and Nancy moved to Greensboro in 1966, where Joseph was the only neurologist in private practice. The neurology practice he established became Guilford Neurologic Associates in 1972. During his 34 years of practice, he loved caring for his patients and serving the medical community.
Joseph was a member of St. Francis Episcopal Church, participating in many ministries of the church, including serving on the Vestry and as Junior Warden. Joseph enjoyed spending time in the mountains and visiting his brother and his family at their childhood home on the Tennessee River near Knoxville. Joseph's many hobbies included woodworking, music, winemaking, and innovative creations. After his retirement, he enjoyed tending to his yard, reading, working with a group at St. Francis he referred to as the "roustabouts" and volunteering with a weekday construction crew at Habitat for Humanity
The family would like to thank the AuthoraCare (Hospice) team that provided compassionate care and support for Joseph and his family. A memorial service in celebration of his life will be held at a later date with interment in the St. Francis Episcopal Church memorial garden.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Habitat for Humanity
Greensboro, 1031 Summit Avenue, Greensboro, NC 27405 or to a charity of your choice
Published by Greensboro News & Record on Oct. 10, 2021.