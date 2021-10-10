Dr. Joseph Stiefel was a wonderfully knowledgeable and caring physician: his compassion for his patients was second to none. Working with him during the 1980s and 90s was a distinct honor and privilege. How fortunate that he chose our community to share his talents and skills! We share our prayers and deepest sympathies with his family during these difficult times.

Gustav A. Blomquist, Jr.,M.D. October 10, 2021