Joseph Walter Stiefel
FUNERAL HOME
Hanes Lineberry Funeral Home
515 North Elm Street
Greensboro, NC
Stiefel, Joseph Walter

Joseph Walter Stiefel, 86, passed away on October 2, 2021 at home. He is survived by the family he loved, including his wife of 60 years, Nancy B. Stiefel; three children, Eric B. Stiefel (Robbie) of Lexington, NC, Richard M. Stiefel of Old Saybrook, CT and Lucy D. Stiefel of Greensboro, NC; grandchildren Sydney T. Stiefel (Joel Deuterman) of Kernersville, NC and David C. Stiefel of Los Angeles, CA. He was predeceased by his grandson, Nathan Joseph Stiefel, and his brother, Carl Marzel Stiefel.

Born in Knoxville, Tennessee, Joseph received his BA from the University of Tennessee and graduated from the University of Tennessee College of Medicine. He was a captain in the U.S. Army Medical Corps and served in Korea. He completed his neurology residency at Duke University Medical Center in 1965 (where he met his wife). He and Nancy moved to Greensboro in 1966, where Joseph was the only neurologist in private practice. The neurology practice he established became Guilford Neurologic Associates in 1972. During his 34 years of practice, he loved caring for his patients and serving the medical community.

Joseph was a member of St. Francis Episcopal Church, participating in many ministries of the church, including serving on the Vestry and as Junior Warden. Joseph enjoyed spending time in the mountains and visiting his brother and his family at their childhood home on the Tennessee River near Knoxville. Joseph's many hobbies included woodworking, music, winemaking, and innovative creations. After his retirement, he enjoyed tending to his yard, reading, working with a group at St. Francis he referred to as the "roustabouts" and volunteering with a weekday construction crew at Habitat for Humanity.

The family would like to thank the AuthoraCare (Hospice) team that provided compassionate care and support for Joseph and his family. A memorial service in celebration of his life will be held at a later date with interment in the St. Francis Episcopal Church memorial garden.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Habitat for Humanity Greensboro, 1031 Summit Avenue, Greensboro, NC 27405 or to a charity of your choice.

Hanes Lineberry Elm Street is assisting the family and online condolences may be offered at www.haneslineberryfhnorthelm.com.

Published by Greensboro News & Record on Oct. 10, 2021.
My condolences to Nancy and family. I knew Joe as a wonderful neurologist with a perfect mix of intelligence, dedicated caring for his patients, and a moral compass that always pointed North. I worked with him when I practiced infectious diseases in Greensboro and I was in awe of his philosophical balance and intellectual curiosity. Tim Lane
Tim Lane, MD
January 14, 2022
Dr. Joseph Stiefel was a wonderfully knowledgeable and caring physician: his compassion for his patients was second to none. Working with him during the 1980s and 90s was a distinct honor and privilege. How fortunate that he chose our community to share his talents and skills! We share our prayers and deepest sympathies with his family during these difficult times.
Gustav A. Blomquist, Jr.,M.D.
October 10, 2021
