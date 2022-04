Joseph Samuel White



Randleman — Joseph Samuel White, 91, died Monday, January 10, 2022. A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, January 12 at Advantage Funeral & Cremation Services, 1900 Vanstory Street, Greensboro. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service.



Published by Greensboro News & Record on Jan. 11, 2022.