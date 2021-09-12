Stanley, Joshua Blaine
January 8, 1986 - September 8, 2021
STOKESDALE – Joshua Blaine Stanley, 35, passed away on Wednesday, September 8, 2021.
The funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. on Tuesday, September 14, 2021 at Fellowship Baptist Church with Pastor Danny Chatham officiating. Interment will follow in the church cemetery. The family will receive friends from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m. on Monday at Colonial Funeral Home in Madison and all other times at 614 Eden Church Road, Madison.
Josh was born on January 8, 1986, in Guilford County and was a 2004 graduate of McMichael High School. He worked for Thomas Stanley Grading for 16 years as a fine grader. His love for the outdoors was evident by his strong work ethic in the farming business. Josh will be remembered as a family man by all who knew him. He was always present at family gatherings and took on woodworking projects, as he embraced these skills that his grandfather had taught him.
He was lovingly, devoted to his high school sweetheart for 16 years. It was his role as daddy, to his two, beloved sons, that truly defined his love for family. Josh was there for every sporting activity to cheer them on, spent many days fishing by their sides, and many nights carrying them off to bed and tucking them in after busy days of playing together. Josh looked forward to family vacations spent at the beach, going to a baseball game or the family favorite, Disney trips. Josh enjoyed working on trucks, spending time with friends and had a passion for helping others.
He was preceded in death by a brother, Travis Stanley; maternal grandfather, Odell Shupe and paternal grandfather, Thurston Eugene Stanley.
Survivors include his parents, Richard Stanley and Angela Shupe Stanley; spouse, Kristin; children, Corbin and Camden Stanley; brother, David Stanley; maternal grandmother, Brenda Shupe; uncles, Tally Shupe (Kim), Bobby Stanley (Janet), Thomas Stanley (Donna) and Donald Stanley (Lisa); aunt, Klara Threatt (Michael); nephew, Hunter Stanley and several special cousins, extended family and friends.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the St. Jude's
Children Research Hospital.
