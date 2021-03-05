So sorry for your loss. Joy was a good friend. I´m so sorry I didn´t get to see her before she passed. I moved out of state in Oct 2020. We used to go out to eat about every month and go to Applebee´s, our favorite restaurant. She would bring pictures of her grandchildren and she would tell me how they were doing. She loved her children and grandchildren very much. She was a very sweet lady. I wish I could have been able to say goodbye.

Patsy B Poe March 8, 2021