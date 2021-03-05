Josewitz, Joy
October 25, 1938 - March 3, 2021
Joy Powers Josewitz, 82, went home to be with her Lord March 3, 2021.
Funeral services to celebrate her life will be held 2 p.m., Monday, March 8, 2021 at the Pierce-Jefferson Lambeth Chapel Funeral Home. Interment will follow in Lakeview Memorial Park. The family will visit with friends from 1 p.m. until time for the service on Monday at the funeral home.
A native of Guilford County, Joy was the daughter of the late Dorothy Collins Powers and Russell Powers. In addition to her parents, she also was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Andrew Josewitz; son, James Martin Josewitz; sisters, Janice Carlisle and Lois Carlisle; and brother, Ronald Powers. Joy was a member of Proximity United Methodist Church.
Survivors include her daughters, Donna Wheeler, and Patricia Major and Brian; sons, Andrew Josewitz and Mary, and John Josewitz and Amy; grandchildren, Meghan, Rebecca, Tyler, Kyle, Christee, Steven, Lauren, Angelena, Halona, Kaleb, Zach, and Gavin; great-grandchildren, Lily-Anne Grace, Ethan, and Audree; sister, Gloria Williams; and a host of nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.
Pierce-Jefferson Lambeth Chapel
300 W. Wendover Avenue
Published by Greensboro News & Record on Mar. 5, 2021.