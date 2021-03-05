Menu
Joy Josewitz
FUNERAL HOME
Pierce-Jefferson Funeral & Cremation Service Lambeth Chapel
300 West Wendover Avenue
Greensboro, NC
Josewitz, Joy

October 25, 1938 - March 3, 2021

Joy Powers Josewitz, 82, went home to be with her Lord March 3, 2021.

Funeral services to celebrate her life will be held 2 p.m., Monday, March 8, 2021 at the Pierce-Jefferson Lambeth Chapel Funeral Home. Interment will follow in Lakeview Memorial Park. The family will visit with friends from 1 p.m. until time for the service on Monday at the funeral home.

A native of Guilford County, Joy was the daughter of the late Dorothy Collins Powers and Russell Powers. In addition to her parents, she also was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Andrew Josewitz; son, James Martin Josewitz; sisters, Janice Carlisle and Lois Carlisle; and brother, Ronald Powers. Joy was a member of Proximity United Methodist Church.

Survivors include her daughters, Donna Wheeler, and Patricia Major and Brian; sons, Andrew Josewitz and Mary, and John Josewitz and Amy; grandchildren, Meghan, Rebecca, Tyler, Kyle, Christee, Steven, Lauren, Angelena, Halona, Kaleb, Zach, and Gavin; great-grandchildren, Lily-Anne Grace, Ethan, and Audree; sister, Gloria Williams; and a host of nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.

Friends and family may sign, and view the guestbook at www.Pierce-JeffersonFuneralService.com.

Pierce-Jefferson Lambeth Chapel

300 W. Wendover Avenue
Published by Greensboro News & Record on Mar. 5, 2021.
Pierce-Jefferson Funeral & Cremation Service Lambeth Chapel
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
So sorry for your loss. Joy was a good friend. I´m so sorry I didn´t get to see her before she passed. I moved out of state in Oct 2020. We used to go out to eat about every month and go to Applebee´s, our favorite restaurant. She would bring pictures of her grandchildren and she would tell me how they were doing. She loved her children and grandchildren very much. She was a very sweet lady. I wish I could have been able to say goodbye.
Patsy B Poe
March 8, 2021
