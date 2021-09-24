Moorefield, Joy Amanda



Joy Amanda Moorefield was born March 15, 1981 at East Ridge Hospital in Chattanooga, Tennessee and was adopted by Steve and Jane Moorefield two days later.



Amanda grew up in Chattanooga, Tennessee and would later spend time in Colorado, Iowa and then North Carolina. She was known as having a genius level IQ and being a woman of many talents and gifts. Amanda had a big heart for people and for animals. She was always putting someone else before herself. One person said, "Amanda marched to her own beat. Truly a presence to behold when she was at her best. The world is certainly a less colorful place without her in it."



Amanda is survived by her four children: Lillyan, Dalen, Aurian, and Kassidy; grandchild: Shea; father: Steve Moorefield; aunts Sharen and Patricia; birth mother: Carol Knack and grandmother Jackie Calvert along with many cousins, extended family and friends. She was preceded in death by her mother Jane Speer Moorefield.



There will be a private memorial service for Amanda at a later date.



The family would like to extend its sincere thanks to Officer Blount, Officer Bruscino and the Greensboro Police Department for their hard work and and compassion.



Memorial contributions can be made to:



Pierced Ministries & Rehab Services of High Point, NC



Greensboro Urban Ministry



Animal Humane Society



Or any organization that is doing the kinds of work these organizations are doing. We know that would make her smile!



Published by Greensboro News & Record on Sep. 24, 2021.