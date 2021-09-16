Autry, Joyce
Joyce Nadine Leonard Autry, age 85, of Shalimar, FL, passed away Monday, September 13, 2021.
She was born June 16, 1936 in Franklinton, NC to the late James L. Leonard and Ruby Kearney Leonard. Joyce was employed at H & R Block for over 20 years. She was a lover of gospel music, crocheting, bingo, and playing guitar. Joyce was active with children at her church in Greensboro and loved singing in the choir.
Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by the love of her life, Howard Kermit Autry, a son Denny McRay Autry, and stepfather Calvin Dixon. Survivors include her son, Donald Kermitt Autry of Greensboro, NC; grandson, David Autry (Deanna); great-grandchildren, Hunter Autry, Avery Rose Autry, and Owen Autry; brother, Jerry Leonard (Shelbie) of Tampa, FL.
Joyce had a love for all her family, especially her sister-in-law, Lillie Pope; she was certainly her guardian angel. The family would like to give a great big THANK YOU to friends and staff at Bob Hope Village, staff at Emerald Coast Hospice, especially Debbie and the staff at Hawthorn House, which made the last few years of her life just like home.
A visitation will be held on Thursday, September 16, 2021 from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. at Emerald Coast Funeral Home.
In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to Bob Hope Village (30 Holly Ave., Shalimar, FL 32579) or Emerald Coast Hospice (1301 Eglin Pkwy. D, Shalimar, FL 32579).
Published by Greensboro News & Record on Sep. 16, 2021.