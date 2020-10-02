Menu
Joyce Garner Batten
1936 - 2020
BORN
1936
DIED
2020
Batten, Joyce Garner

March 22, 1936 - September 29, 2020

Joyce Garner Batten, age 84, of Clarkton, NC, died at her residence Tuesday, September 29, 2020. Joyce was born in Greensboro on March 22, 1936 to the late John Garner and Tula Willard Garner.

She worked for 41 years as a secretary for AT&T and was a member of White Marsh Baptist Church.

She is survived by her husband, Wilbert Henry (Joe) Batten, Jr. of Clarkton, two stepsons, and several nieces.

A graveside memorial service will be held on Saturday, October 3, 2020 at 11 a.m. at the Nunnery Cemetery, Whiteville, NC with Rev. Ray Yow and Rev. Coy Long officiating.
Published by Greensboro News & Record on Oct. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
3
Graveside service
11:00a.m.
the Nunnery Cemetery
, Whiteville, North Carolina
