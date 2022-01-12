Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Greensboro News & Record
Greensboro News & Record Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Joyce Winters Goodwin
1937 - 2022
BORN
1937
DIED
2022
FUNERAL HOME
Lowe Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc.
2205 South Church Street
Burlington, NC
Goodwin, Joyce Winters

August 18, 1937 - January 9, 1922

Joyce Winters Goodwin, 84, passed away peacefully on Sunday, January 9, 2022 at the Hospice Home. She was born in Iredell County on August 18, 1937 to the late Robert James Winters and Ola Mitchell Winters and was the wife of 52 years to the late Melvin Goodwin.

Joyce was a beloved wife, mother, grandmother and sister. She will always be remembered as "Mama Jo." It was her life commitment to ensure her family was happy, healthy and loved. She enjoyed her days walking in the park and shopping. She will always be a treasured lady in the hearts of her family.

Survivors include her son, Ron Goodwin and wife Kathy; granddaughter, Sabrina Fontana and husband Johnny; great-grandson, Luke Fontana; step-great-granddaughter, Jaycie Bolton; brother, Allen Winters and wife Beverly; sister, Sylvia Sneed and husband Charlie; three nephews and one niece.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to AuthoraCare Collective (Hospice) of Alamance-Caswell, 914 Chapel Hill Rd., Burlington, NC 27215.

To sign the online register book, please visit www.lowefuneralhome.com.

Lowe Funeral Home & Crematory

2205 South Church St., Burlington, NC 27215
Published by Greensboro News & Record on Jan. 12, 2022.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Lowe Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc.
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Lowe Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc..
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.