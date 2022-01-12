Goodwin, Joyce Winters
August 18, 1937 - January 9, 1922
Joyce Winters Goodwin, 84, passed away peacefully on Sunday, January 9, 2022 at the Hospice Home. She was born in Iredell County on August 18, 1937 to the late Robert James Winters and Ola Mitchell Winters and was the wife of 52 years to the late Melvin Goodwin.
Joyce was a beloved wife, mother, grandmother and sister. She will always be remembered as "Mama Jo." It was her life commitment to ensure her family was happy, healthy and loved. She enjoyed her days walking in the park and shopping. She will always be a treasured lady in the hearts of her family.
Survivors include her son, Ron Goodwin and wife Kathy; granddaughter, Sabrina Fontana and husband Johnny; great-grandson, Luke Fontana; step-great-granddaughter, Jaycie Bolton; brother, Allen Winters and wife Beverly; sister, Sylvia Sneed and husband Charlie; three nephews and one niece.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to AuthoraCare Collective (Hospice) of Alamance-Caswell, 914 Chapel Hill Rd., Burlington, NC 27215.
