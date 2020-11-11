Jordon, Joyce
February 18, 1930 - November 8, 2020
Joyce Jordon, 90, of Greensboro, NC, passed away peacefully at home Sunday, Nov. 8, 2020. A funeral will be held Friday, Nov. 13, at 11 a.m. at Rolling Roads Baptist Church, 2800 Vanstory St., Greensboro, NC. Burial service will follow at Gilmore Memorial Park, 6500 Liberty Road, Julian, NC (masks and social distancing required).
She was born in Augusta, GA, the daughter of Maxwell and Avis Gibbs, both of whom preceded her in death. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Rev. Charles H. "Monk" Jordon, and son, Wayne Jordon. She is survived by her children, Donna Wells (Jim) and Ken Jordon; grandchildren, Christi Fuller, Paula Underwood (Justin), Aaron Snell (Melody), Bethany Thomas (Aaron), Kendra Counts (Donovan), Max Jordon (Alexis) and Justin Jordon; and eight precious great-grandchildren.
Having graduated from Tubman High School (the only public high school for girls in the Augusta area at the time), she went to work with Southern Bell. She later transferred to Montgomery, AL, and then to Greensboro, NC, where she retired as a business office supervisor with 35 years' service.
After retirement, Joyce began attending classes at GTCC and Guilford College, earning an associate's degree. Enjoying the experience, she decided to attend Greensboro College where she graduated in 1992 with a bachelor's degree.
Being an only child, and having lost her husband in 1969 and oldest child 4 years later, Joyce went on with strength and determination to shoulder the responsibility of continuing to work full-time while providing a loving home and making sure her children were well-cared for. She had a passion for cooking and provided many great meals for her family. In her spare time, she loved watching game shows and almost every kind of sports, especially golf.
With a deep, abiding faith, Joyce had a light from within that radiated joy and happiness and kindness every time she spoke with anyone, no matter her problems, her struggles, her pain.
She was a member of Rolling Roads Baptist Church for more than 50 years, singing in the choir, and playing piano and organ for many years. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Rolling Roads Baptist Church, 2800 Vanstory St., Greensboro, NC 27407.
