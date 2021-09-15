Menu
Joyce L. Maness
1928 - 2021
BORN
1928
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Hanes Lineberry Funeral Home
515 North Elm Street
Greensboro, NC
Joyce L. Maness

Greensboro — Joyce L. Maness, 93, died Friday, September 10, 2021. A celebration of her life will be held on Friday, Sept.17, 3 p.m. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at Lees Chapel United Methodist Church, 2303 Lees Chapel Rd.
Published by Greensboro News & Record on Sep. 15, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
17
Visitation
2:00p.m. - 3:00p.m.
Lees Chapel United Methodist Church
2303 Lees Chapel Rd, NC
Sep
17
Celebration of Life
3:00p.m.
Lees Chapel United Methodist Church
2303 Lees Chapel Rd, NC
Funeral services provided by:
Hanes Lineberry Funeral Home
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Jimmy & Family, Joyce was such a dear loving friend to so many. Her years in Eastern Star Rose Chapter and her willingness to help others will always be remembered. She has truly earned her seat in heaven. Rest easy Joyce, where there is no more pain.
FRAN SOUTHERN
September 15, 2021
