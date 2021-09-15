Greensboro — Joyce L. Maness, 93, died Friday, September 10, 2021. A celebration of her life will be held on Friday, Sept.17, 3 p.m. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at Lees Chapel United Methodist Church, 2303 Lees Chapel Rd.
Published by Greensboro News & Record on Sep. 15, 2021.
Jimmy & Family,
Joyce was such a dear loving friend to so many. Her years in Eastern Star Rose Chapter and her willingness to help others will always be remembered. She has truly earned her seat in heaven. Rest easy Joyce, where there is no more pain.