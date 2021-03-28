Richardson, Joyce W.
May 18, 1936 - March 26, 2021
Mrs. Joyce W. Richardson, 84, of Gibsonville passed away peacefully at her residence on Friday, March 26, 2021.
A native of Davidson County, she was the wife of Clyde Edward Richardson, Jr. and the daughter of Rufus Monroe Williams and Ella Wade Williams, both deceased. She owned and operated a preschool for four-year-old children in her home and was a kindergarten assistant with the Burlington School System. Joyce was a long-time volunteer at ARMC and an active member of St. Mark's Church. She loved working in her flowers! Joyce treasured her family and loved spending time with friends. She had the gift of hospitality and enjoyed entertaining family and friends in her home.
In addition to her husband, survivors include a daughter, Debbie Richardson Arena and husband Scott of Chapel Hill; son, Michael Edward Richardson and wife Lisa of Elon; one sister, Betty W. Link and husband, Larry of Lexington; five grandchildren, Jennifer Arena Bone and husband Josh, Matthew Christopher Arena, Lindsay Richardson Ingle and husband Jacob, Elizabeth Brooke Richardson, and Sarah Ramsey Richardson; and two great granddaughters, Kelsey Nicole Strange and Lily Grace Bone. She was preceded in death by a sister, Colleen Williams Curry and brother, Raymond Monroe Williams.
The funeral service will be conducted at St. Mark's Church in the original sanctuary on Tuesday, March 30, 2021 at 3:00 p.m. with the family receiving friends from 2:00 until 3:00 p.m. prior to the service in the Atrium. Burial will follow in St. Mark's Church Cemetery. The family requests that you practice social distancing and wear a mask.
Memorials may be made to the St. Mark's Church Building Fund or the charity of your choice
Rich & Thompson Funeral and Cremation Service in Burlington is assisting the family.
