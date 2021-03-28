Menu
Joyce W. Richardson
FUNERAL HOME
Rich and Thompson Funeral and Cremation Service
306 Glenwood Ave
Burlington, NC
Richardson, Joyce W.

May 18, 1936 - March 26, 2021

Mrs. Joyce W. Richardson, 84, of Gibsonville passed away peacefully at her residence on Friday, March 26, 2021.

A native of Davidson County, she was the wife of Clyde Edward Richardson, Jr. and the daughter of Rufus Monroe Williams and Ella Wade Williams, both deceased. She owned and operated a preschool for four-year-old children in her home and was a kindergarten assistant with the Burlington School System. Joyce was a long-time volunteer at ARMC and an active member of St. Mark's Church. She loved working in her flowers! Joyce treasured her family and loved spending time with friends. She had the gift of hospitality and enjoyed entertaining family and friends in her home.

In addition to her husband, survivors include a daughter, Debbie Richardson Arena and husband Scott of Chapel Hill; son, Michael Edward Richardson and wife Lisa of Elon; one sister, Betty W. Link and husband, Larry of Lexington; five grandchildren, Jennifer Arena Bone and husband Josh, Matthew Christopher Arena, Lindsay Richardson Ingle and husband Jacob, Elizabeth Brooke Richardson, and Sarah Ramsey Richardson; and two great granddaughters, Kelsey Nicole Strange and Lily Grace Bone. She was preceded in death by a sister, Colleen Williams Curry and brother, Raymond Monroe Williams.

The funeral service will be conducted at St. Mark's Church in the original sanctuary on Tuesday, March 30, 2021 at 3:00 p.m. with the family receiving friends from 2:00 until 3:00 p.m. prior to the service in the Atrium. Burial will follow in St. Mark's Church Cemetery. The family requests that you practice social distancing and wear a mask.

Memorials may be made to the St. Mark's Church Building Fund or the charity of your choice.

Rich & Thompson Funeral and Cremation Service in Burlington is assisting the family.

Condolences may be offered at www.richandthompson.com.

Rich & Thompson Funeral and Cremation Service

Burlington, NC
Published by Greensboro News & Record on Mar. 28, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
30
Visitation
2:00p.m. - 3:00p.m.
St. Mark's Church in the Atrium.
NC
Mar
30
Funeral service
3:00p.m.
St. Mark's Church in the original sanctuary
NC
Funeral services provided by:
Rich and Thompson Funeral and Cremation Service
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
May your hearts soon be filled with wonderful memories of joyful times together as you celebrate a life well lived.
Bob Allen
Friend
March 31, 2021
A dear friend more like a sister to me. We grew up together in Thomasville. Many fond memories. So happy I talked to her just about a week ago. Be at peace dear friend.
Bonnie Hunt
Friend
March 31, 2021
Joyce was sister in my heart. We grew up together in the same neighborhood, Thomasville, through our senior year in high school. Stayed in contact after a few years and talked periodically. She was such a dear friend and that way to all. Rest in Jesus dear friend, no more pain, alive in God!
Bonnie Hunt
Friend
March 31, 2021
So sorry for your loss. I just found out Carroll Enterkin, RN
Carroll Enterkin
Friend
March 30, 2021
In loving memory of a wonderful person. We will love you and miss you always.
Cyndi Horner
Coworker
March 29, 2021
