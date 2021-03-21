Menu
Joyce Sydell
Sydell, Joyce

Joyce Sydell passed away peacefully at the age of 72 on March 18, 2021. Born Joyce Marie Vendetti to Albert and Ruth (DiFrancia) Vendetti on August 26, 1948 in Bronx, NY, Joyce and her family later moved to Rutherford, NJ where she graduated from Rutherford High School in 1966.

Joyce married Rick Sydell on September 6, 1969 in Rutherford, NJ. In 1977 Joyce and Rick relocated to Downingtown, PA with their young family and then to Oak Ridge, NC in 1980.

Passionate about nutrition, Joyce earned a Bachelor of Science degree from UNCG in 1989. She followed that with a Master of Education degree from UNCG in 1991. She had a 25+ year career as a registered dietician working for Baptist Health in Winston-Salem, from where she retired.

Joyce loved and cherished her family and will be greatly missed by them. Her sweet spirit and kind nature were a blessing to all that knew her. She especially enjoyed those times when her family was together celebrating birthdays, holidays, or special occasions.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Albert and Ruth Vendetti, her brother Joe Vendetti and her son Daniel Sydell.

Joyce is survived by her husband of 51 years, Rick Sydell, her daughter Jeanne Christman (Stephen), her son Ronnie Sydell (Stephanie), her grandchildren Ashley Lowe (Zach), Travis Christman and Sidney Sydell and her great-grandchildren Easton and Parker Lowe.

A Celebration of Life will be held 2:00 PM Thursday March 25 at First Christian Kernersville. The family will receive friends following the service.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Alzheimer's Association at 4615 Dundas Dr, Greensboro, NC 27407.

Online condolences at www.forbisanddick.com.

Published by Greensboro News & Record on Mar. 21, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
25
Celebration of Life
2:00p.m.
First Christian Kernersville
1130 N, Kernersville, NC
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
My sincerest condolences! Joyce worked with me on the Women's Health Initiative for many many years. She also worked on the Healthy Living Partnerships to Prevent Diabetes study. She was a delightful person and was a knowledgeable and highly skilled dietitian; the participants all LOVED Joyce, we all loved Joyce! Rest in peace, my Dear Friend.
Mara Vitolins
April 4, 2021
Rick, we are so sorry to hear of Joyce passing, I loved meeting her & seeing her at the Deluxe parties, she was always the sweetest most soft spoken person I know. We know that you & your family will miss her dearly. May God give you strength & peace in the days to come. Prayers & Love
Eddie & Wilma Cousanca
March 21, 2021
So sorry Ron. Blessings to you and your Family!
Nancy Moser (Larry)
March 21, 2021
