Tuckwiller-Herring, Joyce Annette



Joyce Tuckwiller Herring passed away peacefully on September 12, 2021, at Kate B. Reynolds Hospice Home in Winston-Salem, NC. A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. on October 4, 2021, at First Presbyterian Church, 617 North Elm Street, Greensboro, NC. Joyce was born in Murphy, NC on September 25, 1939, to Lake Ernest and Anne Hensley Tuckwiller. In 1943 the family moved to Boone, NC, where she spent her childhood. She attended Appalachian Elementary and Appalachian High School. She is a graduate of Appalachian State University where she earned a BS and MA. She served as a first-grade teacher for a number of years at Blowing Rock Elementary, where she was loved by the children and fellow teachers. Colleagues described her as a born teacher, understanding the needs of children and appreciating them for the unique little people they were. After earning her MA degree, she worked in mental health in the mountains of NC and Tennessee. She and her devoted husband, Bobby, loved to travel and visited many places over the years including Hawaii where they were married. They lived in Winston-Salem, Boone, and Mesa, Arizona, most recently moving back to Winston-Salem. Each place they lived, life-long friendships were made. Joyce will be remembered for her infectious smile, quick wit, inclusive wink, and interest in friends and family. Affectionately known as "J" by her grandchildren and great-grandchildren, her love for children flourished and was evident in each story she shared about them and her interest in their every activity. Throughout her life, and especially at the end of her life, she was so appreciative of their visits, calls, artwork for her, and texts. She is survived by her husband, Bobby Wayne Herring; son, Joseph Miller, II and wife, Deborah of Boone; stepdaughter, Lynette Herring Knapp of Cary; granddaughters, Meghann Miller Williams (Terreyl) of Boone, Ashley Miller Sutton (Michael) of Lewisville, and Emma Miller of Chapel Hill; and grandson, Haden Miller of Boone; great-grandchildren, Josi and Maeson Sutton of Lewisville and Phoebe and Bryson Williams of Boone. She also is survived by her two sisters, Hilda Broyhill of Wilkesboro and Jane Walker (Garrett) of Greensboro; nephew, Charles Walker, and niece, Elizabeth Walker Illig (Zachery) of Greensboro, as well as numerous cousins from the Tuckwiller and Hensley families. Joyce is predeceased by her son, David Miller, an infant daughter, and her parents. The family would like to thank Gwien Hayes who lovingly cared for Joyce, and the nurses, doctors, and staff at Kate B. Reynolds Hospice Home for their care and kindness during the last days of Joyce's life. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Trellis Supportive Care, 101 Hospice Lane, Winston-Salem, NC 27103. Hayworth-Miller Funeral Homes, Winston-Salem, NC is assisting the Herring family with arrangements.



Hayworth-Miller Funeral Home, Inc.



Published by Greensboro News & Record on Sep. 30, 2021.