Joyce Anderson Williams
Hillside High School
Burthey Funeral Service
1510 Fayetteville St
Durham, NC
Williams, Joyce Anderson

April 4, 1937 - March 5, 2021

Mrs. Joyce A. Williams, 83, drew her last breath and went to be with the Lord on Friday, March 5, 2021. Following her retirement and the passing of her husband, she moved to Greensboro, NC and began her second career as a volunteer at Guilford Technical Community College and Guilford County Schools. She attended St. Mathews UMC, was a member of Metropolitan UMC, and Collins Grove UMC. The family will receive family and friends at 11:30 a.m. on Saturday, March 13, 2021 at Burthey Funeral Chapel, Durham, NC, followed by a brief homegoing celebration with Reverend Reginald Yourse of Collins Grove UMC at 12 p.m. To send a condolence to the family, please visit www.burtheyfuneralservice.com.

Published by Greensboro News & Record on Mar. 10, 2021.
Rest in heaven my dear friend. I send my condolences to your daughter and family. You are missed. Mrs. Juanita Brown
Mildred Juanita Brown
Friend
March 4, 2022
Rest in Heaven my dear friend. I miss our talks after church and on the phone. You were indeed a Treasure ! Much love, Charlotte
Charlotte Renee Byrd
March 4, 2022
My deepest and sincere condolences in the loss of your mother. We always had a little chat on Sunday when leaving church. She will be greatly missed .
Betty Ingram Brown
March 12, 2021
I will miss our talks. You were indeed a treasure.
Charlotte Byrd
March 11, 2021
Condolences to the family. Your Mother was an Exceptional and Grand lady!
Charlotte Byrd
March 11, 2021
We´re sorry for your loss. We´re wishing you hope and strength for each day forward.
Ophelia & James Armstrong
March 10, 2021
