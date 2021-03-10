Williams, Joyce Anderson
April 4, 1937 - March 5, 2021
Mrs. Joyce A. Williams, 83, drew her last breath and went to be with the Lord on Friday, March 5, 2021. Following her retirement and the passing of her husband, she moved to Greensboro, NC and began her second career as a volunteer at Guilford Technical Community College and Guilford County Schools. She attended St. Mathews UMC, was a member of Metropolitan UMC, and Collins Grove UMC. The family will receive family and friends at 11:30 a.m. on Saturday, March 13, 2021 at Burthey Funeral Chapel, Durham, NC, followed by a brief homegoing celebration with Reverend Reginald Yourse of Collins Grove UMC at 12 p.m. To send a condolence to the family, please visit www.burtheyfuneralservice.com
.
Burthey Funeral Service
Durham NC
Published by Greensboro News & Record on Mar. 10, 2021.