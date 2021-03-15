I am so sorry for your loss. I only worked a short while with Juanita @ Smith, Johnson and McPhail OBGYN practice in the late '70s before other nursing positions including 24 years at HPCG, mostly in leadership. I always considered Juanita a mentor. She exhibited an incredibly strong work ethic and was very dedicated to the practice which provided exceptional modeling for my future roles in nursing.

Judith Vawter (Kelly) Alexander March 15, 2021