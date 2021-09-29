Carter, Judith "Judy"
October 17, 1945 - September 21, 2021
Judith "Judy" Ann Strader Carter, 75, went home to be with the Lord on Tuesday, September 21, 2021 at Alamance Regional Medical Center surrounded by her children, after a sudden illness. She was born October 17, 1945 to the late Albert Green Strader, Jr. and Annie Mae Alverson Strader of Rockingham County, NC. Judy was the wife of 39 years to Donnie Ray Carter, who died in 2016.
A graduate of Appalachian State University with a bachelor's degree in elementary education, Judy retired as a teacher with Alamance-Burlington Schools after 40 years of service. She also worked for the Burlington Walmart for 23 years. Judy lived her life putting God first and was a member of First Baptist Church of Whitsett. She enjoyed baking, gardening and helping others, but most of all she loved spending time with her family. Judy will be missed by all who knew and loved her.
She is survived by her daughter, Michelle Hodges (Jerry); a son, Brian Carter; stepdaughters, Delores Wilson (Jim), Angela Childress; 7 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren; a sister, Jane Beck (Mike); brothers, Albert Strader III (Robbie), Dwain Strader (Susan), Gerald Strader (Anita); and numerous nieces and nephews. Judy was preceded in death by her husband, parents, a stepson-in-law, Billy Childress, and one grandson.
The Carter family has chosen to protect the health and well-being of family and friends by holding Judy's services in private. The community is invited to come by Lowe Funeral Home & Crematory on Thursday, September 30, 2021 from 1 to 5 p.m. to sign the register book and honor Judy. The celebration of life service will be available to view after 3 p.m. on Friday.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to First Baptist Church of Whitsett, c/o Missions Fund, P.O. Box 86, Whitsett, NC 27377. You may send condolences, sign the register book and watch the service at www.lowefuneralhome.com
Lowe Funeral Home & Crematory
2205 S. Church Street, Burlington
Published by Greensboro News & Record on Sep. 29, 2021.