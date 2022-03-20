Dobson, Judith
Judy Dobson, aged seventy nine of Greensboro, died Sunday, March 13, at her home. She died at sunset, surrounded by her family just as she wished. She was the wife of Joel Dobson for over fifty-nine years, and the mother of three: Joel Dobson, Jr, (wife Julie) of Winston-Salem; Jeri Logan, (husband Dan), of Denver, CO; and Rebecca Mahony, (husband Brian) of Greensboro. She was the grandmother of ten, and the great-grand mother of five.
No family member ever left her presence, or ended a telephone call without hearing the words, "I love you." Her life, her very being, centered around her family including grandchildren Joel III, Ian, Sara, Kelsey, Emma, Max, Finn, Mac, Charlie, and Angus; and her great-grand children Ava, Meadow, Dax, Ellie, and Sawyer.
She was a skilled Labor and Delivery nurse for over thirty years, first at Wesley Long Hospital and later at Women's Hospital. It is estimated that she helped bring into this world over one thousand, seven hundred souls.
Special thanks go to AuthoraCare Hospice of Greensboro and 1st Choice Home Care, for providing skillful and compassionate care in Judy's final weeks. A memorial service will be held on Saturday, April 23 at Hanes Lineberry, 515 North Elm at 4 PM. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.haneslineberryfhnorthelm.com
.
Hanes Lineberry
515 North Elm, Greensboro, NC
Published by Greensboro News & Record on Mar. 20, 2022.