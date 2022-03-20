Menu
Judith Judy Dobson
1942 - 2022
BORN
1942
DIED
2022
FUNERAL HOME
Hanes Lineberry Funeral Home
515 North Elm Street
Greensboro, NC
UPCOMING SERVICE
Memorial service
Apr, 23 2022
4:00p.m.
Hanes Lineberry Funeral Home
Dobson, Judith

Judy Dobson, aged seventy nine of Greensboro, died Sunday, March 13, at her home. She died at sunset, surrounded by her family just as she wished. She was the wife of Joel Dobson for over fifty-nine years, and the mother of three: Joel Dobson, Jr, (wife Julie) of Winston-Salem; Jeri Logan, (husband Dan), of Denver, CO; and Rebecca Mahony, (husband Brian) of Greensboro. She was the grandmother of ten, and the great-grand mother of five.

No family member ever left her presence, or ended a telephone call without hearing the words, "I love you." Her life, her very being, centered around her family including grandchildren Joel III, Ian, Sara, Kelsey, Emma, Max, Finn, Mac, Charlie, and Angus; and her great-grand children Ava, Meadow, Dax, Ellie, and Sawyer.

She was a skilled Labor and Delivery nurse for over thirty years, first at Wesley Long Hospital and later at Women's Hospital. It is estimated that she helped bring into this world over one thousand, seven hundred souls.

Special thanks go to AuthoraCare Hospice of Greensboro and 1st Choice Home Care, for providing skillful and compassionate care in Judy's final weeks. A memorial service will be held on Saturday, April 23 at Hanes Lineberry, 515 North Elm at 4 PM. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.haneslineberryfhnorthelm.com.

Hanes Lineberry

515 North Elm, Greensboro, NC
Published by Greensboro News & Record on Mar. 20, 2022.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
My thoughts and prayers are with you. From one of Judy's State of Franklin Chapter NSDAR friends.
Teresa James
Other
March 22, 2022
Teresa James
March 22, 2022
Joel we are so sorry for you and your family's loss. Judy was a beautiful lady and will be greatly missed.
Linda Moore
Friend
March 21, 2022
Dear Joel, Joel Jr. Jerri, Rebecca and family... I´m so sorry for your great loss. I will always have great memories of Judy and your family! Judy was truly and inspiration in her work, as well as on a personal level! I have wonderful memories that I share with others and some of the funny stories regarding your family. Remember the "Farkle family ". She always provided guidance to others to do the right thing , when in need! Love you ...Judy!
Anglia Daniel
Friend
March 20, 2022
Dear Joel and Family, May loving memories comfort you and bring you peace.
Jean Starr
Friend
March 20, 2022
SusanLevison
March 20, 2022
