Dear Joel, Joel Jr. Jerri, Rebecca and family... I´m so sorry for your great loss. I will always have great memories of Judy and your family! Judy was truly and inspiration in her work, as well as on a personal level! I have wonderful memories that I share with others and some of the funny stories regarding your family. Remember the "Farkle family ". She always provided guidance to others to do the right thing , when in need! Love you ...Judy!

Anglia Daniel Friend March 20, 2022