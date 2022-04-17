Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Greensboro News & Record
Greensboro News & Record Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Judith Dobson
FUNERAL HOME
Hanes Lineberry Funeral Home
515 North Elm Street
Greensboro, NC
UPCOMING SERVICE
Memorial service
Apr, 23 2022
4:00p.m.
Hanes Lineberry Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Dobson, Judith

JUDITH REDMOND DOBSON

Family and friends are invited to celebrate the life of Judy Dobson at a memorial service on Saturday, April 23, at 4 pm, in the Hanes Lineberry Chapel, located at 515 North Elm Street, Greensboro.

She died March 13, 2022, at home surrounded by her family. She is loved beyond words, and missed beyond measure.

Judy began her nursing career in 1978 and was a Labor and Delivery nurse at Wesley Long and Women's Hospitals for over thirty years. She was a loving and dedicated nurse. It is now estimated that she helped bring into this world over four thousand souls.

Memories and condolences may be left at:

https://www.dignitymemorial.com/obituaries/greensboro-nc/judith-dobson-10628849

We want to carry out Judy's wishes and encourage everyone to love one another… and to use your common sense and Covid safety by either being vaccinated, tested, or masked when in large groups such as her memorial.
Published by Greensboro News & Record on Apr. 17, 2022.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Apr
23
Memorial service
4:00p.m.
Hanes Lineberry Funeral Home
515 North Elm Street, Greensboro, NC
Funeral services provided by:
Hanes Lineberry Funeral Home
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Hanes Lineberry Funeral Home.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.