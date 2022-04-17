Dobson, JudithJUDITH REDMOND DOBSONFamily and friends are invited to celebrate the life of Judy Dobson at a memorial service on Saturday, April 23, at 4 pm, in the Hanes Lineberry Chapel, located at 515 North Elm Street, Greensboro.She died March 13, 2022, at home surrounded by her family. She is loved beyond words, and missed beyond measure.Judy began her nursing career in 1978 and was a Labor and Delivery nurse at Wesley Long and Women's Hospitals for over thirty years. She was a loving and dedicated nurse. It is now estimated that she helped bring into this world over four thousand souls.Memories and condolences may be left at:We want to carry out Judy's wishes and encourage everyone to love one another… and to use your common sense and Covid safety by either being vaccinated, tested, or masked when in large groups such as her memorial.