Doss, Judith "Judy" Hawkins
July 26, 1940 - June 23, 2021
Judith "Judy" Hawkins Doss, 80, of Chandler Mill Road, Pelham, NC, went home to be with the Lord on Wednesday, June 23, 2021 at the Rockingham County Hospice Home surrounded by her loving family.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, June 26, 2021 at Lawsonville Road Baptist Church with Dr. Ron Tuck officiating. The burial will follow in the church cemetery. The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, June 25, 2021 at Lawsonville Road Baptist Church and other times at the home in Pelham.
Judy was born in Henry County, VA to the late Isaac and Elsie Bryant Hawkins. She was a longtime and faithful member of Lawsonville Road Baptist Church. Her love of God was obvious because of her commitment to teaching Sunday School to children and her passion for music and worship. She retired from Burlington Industries with over 33 years of service. Judy was a loving wife, mother, and grandmother. She especially adored the grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Along with her parents, she was also preceded in death by her brothers, Belvie Hawkins, Buford Hawkins and Frank Hawkins; sisters Pauline Hopkins, Jerline Harvey and Doris Brymer.
She is survived by her husband, Garfield Doss of 60 years; daughter Denise Isley and husband Randy; sons Dwayne Doss and wife, Kay and Rodney Doss and wife, Teresa; grandchildren Ashley Smith and husband Clem, Jonathan Walker and wife Stephanie, Brandon Doss, Danielle French and husband Dylan and Paige Mitchell; great-grandchildren Jacob Blackwell, Kendall Smith, Jaxx Smith, Macy Walker, Cooper Walker, Lenox Doss and Tyler French; sister Hilda Martin and husband Jr; brothers Bob Hawkins and wife Ann and Ronnie Hawkins and wife Dione; and a large extended family.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial contributions be made to Lawsonville Road Baptist Church, P.O. Box 1584, Reidsville, NC 27323 or St. Jude's
Children Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
