Herndon, Judith "Judy"
Judith "Judy" Ann Taylor Herndon, 80, a former resident of Greensboro passed away peacefully on Tuesday December 7, 2021 at the Walnut Ridge Assistant Living Facility in Walnut Cove. She was born in Greensboro on August 3, 1941 a daughter of Harvey Wilbur and Jimmie Lou Nelms Taylor.
Judy graduated from Bessemer High School and was a legal secretary for 25 years before retiring with Hill, Evans, Jordan & Beattie Law Firm. Prior to that, she was a secretary for VF Corp. for 27 years. She was a former member of St. Paul's Presbyterian Church.
She was married to Joseph "Joe" Grant Herndon who preceded her in death on February 14, 2014. She was also preceded in death by her parents and two brothers, Barry Wayne Taylor and Benny Lee Taylor.
Judy is survived by her daughter, Teresa Herndon Styron and her husband Byron Lee Styron, Jr. of Belews Creek and one brother, James Thomas Taylor of Pleasant Garden.
Teresa and Byron would like to thank the staff of Walnut Ridge Assisted Living Facility along with Trellis Supportive Care (Savannah) for the wonderful care and support they have given not only to "our" Mother but also to us. We love all of you!
Funeral services will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Monday at the Hanes-Lineberry Funeral Home Sedgefield Chapel conducted by Pastor Keith Wall. Interment will follow in Guilford Memorial Park. The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Monday from 1:00 p.m. until service time.
Memorials may be made in Judy's memory to the Alzheimer's Association
4600 Park Road Suite 250, Charlotte, NC 28209
Online condolences can be made at www.haneslineberryfhsedgefield.com
Published by Greensboro News & Record on Dec. 12, 2021.