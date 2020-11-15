Moore, Judith Marie Saunders
May 5, 1938 - November 13, 2020
Mrs. Judith Saunders Moore, 82, passed away at her home on Friday, November 13, 2020.
The funeral service and visitation will be held on Monday, November 16, beginning at 1 p.m. at Forbis & Dick- Stokesdale. The service will begin at 2 p.m. Burial will follow in the Thompsonville Baptist Church Cemetery in Reidsville.
Mrs. Moore was born in Rockingham County the daughter of the late Millard Filmore Saunders and Lela Walker Saunders. She was of the Baptist faith and retired from Wachovia Bank. She enjoyed flower gardening and her canine companion, Charlie. Her treasure on earth was being the loving mother, wife and homemaker for her family. She was preceded in death by a brother, Millard F. Saunders, Jr. On August 5, 1956 she married Charles F. Moore.
Surviving are her husband of 64 years, Charles Moore of the home; 5 children Charlesana Ashton (Mark) of Belmont, Judith Robin Moore of Siloam, Todd Franklin Moore and Kevin Scott Moore both of Myrtle Beach, and Maria Moore Walker (Carl) of Kernersville; 4 sisters Shelby McBane of Snow Camp, Sandra McKinney of Kernersville, Brenda Strickland of Reidsville, and Mona Gann of Elon College; 9 grandchildren, 7 great grandchildren and 2 great-great grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Hospice of the Piedmont, 1833 Eastchester Drive, High Point, NC 27262 or the Alzheimer's Association
, 4615 Dundas Drive, Suite 103, Greensboro, NC 27407.
Published by Greensboro News & Record on Nov. 15, 2020.