Greene, Judith MorgensternOctober 14, 1933 - September 30, 2020Judith Morgenstern Greene, on September 30th 2020, Judy Greene, of Greensboro, was welcomed home by her Heavenly Father.Judy was born October 14, 1933, in Shaker Heights Ohio to the late Irwin and Harriet Morgenstern. She was a graduate of Greensboro Senior High School and attended Lake Erie College for Women in Ohio. Judy owned a successful Advertising Agency in Atlanta, Georgia as well as several local women's clothing stores including Judy's On Greene Street and All That Jazz on Banking Street. She was trendy and stylish and loved her customers. She enjoyed both clothing them and going to lunch with them. Judy loved all things art related. She loved classical music, visual arts and the theatre. She had a strong faith in God and cherished Wednesday Bible Study and spending time with her friends, family and animals. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother Sheldon Morgenstern.Survivors include daughter, Susan Greene-Estes (John Minar) of Greensboro, son, Eddie Greene (Kristie) of Greensboro, brother Morty Morgenstern (Melinda) of Charleston, SC, niece Sali Morgenstern-Parrish (Eric) and her grandkids three grandsons, Jonathan and David Greene, Nicholas Estes, and granddaughter, Alexee Estes.A private family memorial will be held at a later date.In lieu of flowers memorials may be directed to: First Church of Christ Science 105 Arden Pl, Greensboro, NC 27403 or The Humane Society of the Piedmont 4527 W. Wendover Ave, Greensboro, NC 27409.