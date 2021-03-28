Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Greensboro News & Record
Greensboro News & Record Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Judith Axsom Smith
1940 - 2021
BORN
1940
DIED
2021
Judith Axsom Smith

Eden — Judith Axsom Smith, 80, passed away Monday morning, March 15, 2021, at North Pointe of Mayodan.

A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. on Sunday, April 11, at Fair Funeral Home Chapel with visitation being held one hour prior to the service.

Born June 5, 1940 in Rockingham County, NC, Judith was the daughter of the late Carl Houston Axsom and Marie Bolick Axsom. She was a member of First United Methodist Church of Draper.

She is survived by her son, James "Tony" Smith and wife, Theresa of Ridgeway, VA; two grandchildren, James Cooper Smith and Addison Reese Smith; one niece, Janet Axsom Joyce of Eden; former husband, James Wayne Smith; and daughter-in-law, Jane Younts.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her son, Wayne Smith and her brother, Houston Axsom, Jr.

Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.fairfuneralhome.com.
Published by Greensboro News & Record on Mar. 28, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Apr
11
Visitation
1:00p.m.
Fair Funeral Home Chapel
NC
Apr
11
Memorial service
2:00p.m.
Fair Funeral Home Chapel
NC
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.