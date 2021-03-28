Judith Axsom Smith
Eden — Judith Axsom Smith, 80, passed away Monday morning, March 15, 2021, at North Pointe of Mayodan.
A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. on Sunday, April 11, at Fair Funeral Home Chapel with visitation being held one hour prior to the service.
Born June 5, 1940 in Rockingham County, NC, Judith was the daughter of the late Carl Houston Axsom and Marie Bolick Axsom. She was a member of First United Methodist Church of Draper.
She is survived by her son, James "Tony" Smith and wife, Theresa of Ridgeway, VA; two grandchildren, James Cooper Smith and Addison Reese Smith; one niece, Janet Axsom Joyce of Eden; former husband, James Wayne Smith; and daughter-in-law, Jane Younts.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her son, Wayne Smith and her brother, Houston Axsom, Jr.
Published by Greensboro News & Record on Mar. 28, 2021.