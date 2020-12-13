Stokesdale, NC — (April 2, 1946 - December 4, 2020) Judy was a wonderful mother, sister, grandmother, and aunt. A talented gardener and natural caretaker, she taught her kids to fly from the nest, experience the world while assuring them that the nest would remain a safe place for return. Her family treasures memories of dancing together as well as singing in the car while traveling to countless basketball and soccer games, swim meets, horse shows, and vacation adventures.
She was a graduate of Bethany High School, Rockingham Community College, and Duke Nursing School. Siblings: Jane Manley, Donald Vernon, Sybil Watkins (deceased); children: Monica L. Middleton, Adrian M. Bullock, Travis W. Middleton; grandchildren: Megan C. Bullock, Sarah M. Bullock, Nicalous W. D. French, Maizy G. Middleton, Scott A. Middleton.
Published by Greensboro News & Record from Dec. 13 to Dec. 16, 2020.
I just heard about Judy and I am very sadden of her passing. She was a great friend when we were in school. I am sorry that time and life made us lose our time together. I am so very sorry for your loss. I pray the lord will comfort you..
Mary Carroll
December 20, 2020
Donnie and Jayne. So sorry to hear of Judy´s passing.
Lots and lots of memories with you all. Could write a book
on the Vernons and Sharpe children growing up together.
Jesse R Sharpe
December 15, 2020
So sorry to hear of Judy´s CNN passing! Played basketball with her. She was a very sweet girl. She will be missed. RIP Judy!
Prayers for her family!
Margaret Price Norris
December 15, 2020
Sorry for the loss of someone who brought such joy to this world. First met her when I was 8 years old and she was a great friend.
Ray and Sandra Sharpe
December 15, 2020
So sorry of the loss of Judy, I was her flower girl when she got married and believe it or not I still have the dress, May God bless you all,
Ramona Jones
December 15, 2020
Love and prayers to each of you!
May the Holy Spirit give you peace and comfort!
Barbara Neal Price
December 14, 2020
So sorry to the family. In class at Bethany with her. Great basketball player and friend!!
Wayne Foulks
December 14, 2020
We are so sorry to hear about Judy. Sincere sympathy to her family.
Jerry & Sandy Garrison
December 14, 2020
Rest In Peace dear friend. We surely enjoyed our time growing up. Condolences to the family.
Faye Moore Warren
December 14, 2020
Judy was a class mate and such a friendly person., Always had a smile,
Prayers for her family .
Barbara Ingool
December 14, 2020
Judy was such a sweet person. She was a classmate at Bethany School and she was a good basketball player. RIP Judy.
Carolyn Pergerson
December 13, 2020
I remember your pretty face and Wonderful smile growing up at Bethany, your brother and I were good friends also.