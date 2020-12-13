Judy Lenora Vernon Middleton



Stokesdale, NC — (April 2, 1946 - December 4, 2020) Judy was a wonderful mother, sister, grandmother, and aunt. A talented gardener and natural caretaker, she taught her kids to fly from the nest, experience the world while assuring them that the nest would remain a safe place for return. Her family treasures memories of dancing together as well as singing in the car while traveling to countless basketball and soccer games, swim meets, horse shows, and vacation adventures.



She was a graduate of Bethany High School, Rockingham Community College, and Duke Nursing School. Siblings: Jane Manley, Donald Vernon, Sybil Watkins (deceased); children: Monica L. Middleton, Adrian M. Bullock, Travis W. Middleton; grandchildren: Megan C. Bullock, Sarah M. Bullock, Nicalous W. D. French, Maizy G. Middleton, Scott A. Middleton.



Published by Greensboro News & Record from Dec. 13 to Dec. 16, 2020.